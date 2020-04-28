SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker extends the state's stay at home advisory for two more weeks.
This forces non-essential businesses to remain closed to customers until at least May 18.
These extra two weeks are not ideal for small businesses that are struggling, but the city recently awarded some businesses to grant money to help them keep their lights on.
“My business is off a good 65 to 75 percent of what it's usually been. So it's been a pretty rough couple of months," said Buckeye Brothers Smokeshop co-owner David Glantz.
Glantz's business relies on city traffic and he told us he was recently awarded money from the 'Prime The Pump' grant program.
Small businesses can receive up to 15,000 dollars.
"MGM being closed, city hall being closed you know a lot of downtown businesses being closed [and] know it's going to hurt my bottom line. This grant is going to help break the fall. Hopefully, we get up and running again, and things get back to semi-normal," Glantz said.
Over at La Fiorentina Pastry Shop, the majority of their business is in Springfield.
While they continue to make their desserts, they told Western Mass News that social distancing and gathering guidelines have to lead to a downturn in business.
"People just aren't coming out. They're staying indoors. They're not out and about. They're not celebrating like they normally will with larger gatherings," said La Fiorentina's general manager Mauro Daniele.
The pastry shop also received grant funding from Springfield.
"It does help us pay our employees when things are slow. It hasn't been easy, because our business has been off considerably. We still have mouths to feed, people to pay," Daniele noted.
For restaurants like Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill, they’re using the funding to stay competitive.
"Its kind of good funding to have money in the bank, but for us, we're going to reinvest it in advertising, inventory, and other stuff," said Nadim's owner Nadim Kashuoh.
With the stay-at-home advisory extended, he is also itching to reopen soon.
"I'm not happy about it, but again I'm sure the government did it for all the right reasons. The need to level down more a little faster before they open it up. I understand where he is coming from. It will hurt us a little bit, not only me but other small businesses for that matter," Kashuoh noted.
If you’re a small business owner and want to apply for the 'Prime The Pump' grant program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.