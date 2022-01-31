SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A simple social media post for a new paint job at one Springfield business has sparked community members to come together for a complete remodel.
“He has never really asked anybody, probably never, for anything and this is sort of the good karma coming around for him,” said Jenny Santos.
This post on social media has drawn the attention of hundreds in the Springfield community.
Santos took to Facebook last week looking for some help repainting her father’s business, the Italian Bread Shop in Springfield, which has been a staple in the city since the 1970s.
“Only thinking I was going to get a couple of volunteers and some simple white paint and within a few hours, we had hundreds of offers from all sorts of different businesses from cleaning services to painting two electricians and a slew of other businesses that we never expected,” Santos added.
Some of those community members shared what inspired them to come out and help.
“We used to come here all the time. She’s from the area too, so when she saw it, we were like ‘Oh yes, we are going to go over and volunteer’ because we’ve been coming here since we were kids. We like to give back to the community too,” said Stacy Fernandes with Sticcorella Cleaning Fairies.
Juan Bodafila, who owns a food truck, added, “I come here every day, every morning to get my fresh bread and my breakfast, so I asked them ‘You need help?’ and they said yes and I said ‘Can I assist and do something?’ and they said yes.”
Electrician Mark Polin said, “We come in and pick up our bread…I noticed it was a little dark in here and answering the Facebook page and Jenny had asked about painters. I thought why not get some lighting, maybe get some new lighting in here, some LED lighting.”
The help has extended beyond just remodeling services.
“I immediately just said ‘Yes, let me get some paint for you.’ I can’t paint, so I figured I could buy some paint and drop it off and then I asked them when they would be painting because I thought it would be nice to get the painters some treats and coffee,” said Joanna Cunningham with Joey’s Deli and Market.
All of this outpouring of support has left owner Jose Santos overwhelmed with gratitude.
“He’s so satisfied with everything. He wants to thank everyone from the bottom of his heart for helping him,” Santos said through a translator.
The remodel is expected to take a few weeks to complete, but that won’t stop Santos from doing what he loves most - sharing his bread with the Springfield community.
