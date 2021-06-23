SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A local sports organization is stepping up efforts to help athletes reach new heights. Western Mass News saw how the Springfield Ballers are impacting players here in western mass in a variety of ways.
The sticks and cones are out and these boys and girls are off to work.
"We learned how to cradle, we learned how to shoot, we learned how to pick up ground balls," players said.
For the first time ever, the Springfield Ballers, predominantly known for their basketball program, launched a boys and girls lacrosse program in the city.
"Those who have never played lacrosse, or have experienced playing lacrosse, have been invited out to come to a free clinic that we're offering. The idea behind the free clinic is to introduce lacrosse to members of the community, who have never played it before," James Gee, the director of Springfield Ballers said.
With nearly 100 athletes, from third grade to high school, making their way to Springfield Central High School on Wednesday. Gee said the goal is to bring them back.
"From our experience, there's a lot of scholarship money within lacrosse, the cost is very high, so we wanted to bring this to the Springfield, western Mass. community, for people with families who can't afford it and be able to participate and understand the potential of what lacrosse has for them.
from American International College and Chicopee High School coaches teaching skills and drills, to others donating equipment, Matt Perry from the Massachusetts United States Lacrosse chapter told Western Mass News this is needed.
"The biggest thing, is we want to get the exposure of the game of lacrosse in the inner-city," Perry said.
If you're not a big lax person, don't worry, they've got you covered.
"We are also looking at introducing golf, July 10, we're going to start a golf tournament as well. So we're looking at a variety of sports throughout our program," Perry said.
This is not the only clinic taking place here in Springfield. We're told more will happen down the road throughout the summer. If you would like to register to join, check out their website.
