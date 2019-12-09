SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, hundreds of people are expected to head to Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant in Springfield, all to help raise money for the family of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard.
The event starts tomorrow at 5 p.m. to show support for Menard's family.
We spoke with the owner of Nathan Bills, who explained why hosting this fundraiser is so important.
Firefighters from Springfield and Worcester, among others, will head to the Springfield bar and restaurant Tuesday night.
"We came up with the idea of throwing a fundraiser benefit for Worcester Firefighter Lt. Menard. It's our way of showing support for a family of a fallen hero," said John Sullivan, owner of Nathan Bills.
In November, Menard was killed while battling a house fire in Worcester. The lieutenant saved two of his fellow firefighters before being trapped inside the home.
At 39-years-old, he leaves behind his wife and three children.
"It really hits hard after the fact after the dust settles and coming towards the holidays, in between Thanksgiving and Christmas," Sullivan added.
Sullivan said a family tragedy like this hits close to home. That's why the restaurant stepped in to help.
"So about four years ago, we lost Tommy to a Chattanooga, Tennessee naval attack and the outpouring and support from the community is what let us get through those difficult times. We just want to be able to show support to the family," Sullivan noted.
Sullivan is hoping to raise more than $10,000 to help the Menard family.
"We have people who bought tickets in advance, we collected raffle tickets, prizes. We have live music tomorrow. We are expecting a pretty big crowd," Sullivan explained.
Along with tickets, the restaurant is also selling T-shirts in memory of Menard.
"Help the family get through the holidays, this show of support that, you know, he is always in our thoughts and prayers," Sullivan said.
If you are interested in going to the fundraiser, tickets are $20. More information can be found here.
