SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Evan Nyman is the owner of Bentley's Barbershop in Springfield.
He tells Western Mass News on Tuesday he and every non-essential business was forced to close until at least April.
This comes after the governor ordered a 'stay-at-home' advisory.
"It's very hard to close the doors willingly," Nyman says.
Closing doors and keeping large groups separate is what health experts say will effectively push back the spread of the coronavirus.
Nyman tells Western Mass News he has owned the shop since 2015 and times are tough.
"I've never had to shut my doors for anything."
The temporary shut down is affecting not just him, but his employees too and he says it has already forced him to dip into his nest egg.
"I wake up every day and I make my own paycheck and in times like that I am relying on using my rainy day fund," Nyman notes, "...That's your savings for the future and your kids and all that and you gotta pay bills groceries and make ends meet up until then."
Although the chairs are empty, he says it's nice to spend time in the barbershop.
"It was a mix of feeling it was really weird because today is usually a very very busy day. I am usually walking in to about 15 to 20 people in the waiting room .. but at the same time it felt good to put my suit back on. I haven't worn a suit in like two weeks so it felt good to suit up even if I'm just cleaning up. I swept the shop, I cleaned my station and that alone felt good to get out of the house," he tells us.
Nyman says till at least April he plans to keep busy.
"Doing projects at the house. I'm ripping things apart and putting them together just to stay busy and I am trying to scrape things together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.