SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield has made the decision to vaccinate a specific group of people against COVID-19 earlier than the state advises.
City officials consider them to be frontline individuals who are at increased risk for COVID-19: funeral home directors and employees.
The city’s funeral home directors were invited to get their vaccines Friday, alongside other first responders, moving them essentially from Phase 2 to Phase 1.
“I'm waiting on another family coming in now. Their loved one died of COVID,” said Paul Phaneuf with St. Pierre Phaneuf Funeral Home.
It’s been a while since Phaneuf has been able to hold a large funeral at St. Pierre Phaneuf Funeral Home due to gathering size restrictions, yet his Springfield parking lot is full, allowing health care workers from Baystate Medical Center to leave their cars there as they go in to battle another day of COVID-19.
However, Phaneuf - a funeral home director - isn’t too far removed from the virus himself.
“It's going into families' homes, it's having families come to the funeral home to make arrangements,” Phaneuf explained.
Phaneuf told Western Mass News there’s been some confusion as to when he could get the vaccine.
“Phase 3 from what my understanding was. Now, we’ve been moved back up to Phase 2,” Phaneuf added.
Massachusetts is still in Phase 1 and yet, Phaneuf and other funeral home workers were invited by the city of Springfield to get their COVID-19 vaccines early along with first responders.
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said the city gave her jurisdiction to take that initiative
“The Public Health Council for the city of Springfield passed a motion that I could make decisions around first responders for our city who were not included on the list of priority individuals and funeral directors were certainly one of them,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Caulton-Harris said the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was not involved in the decision making process and that it was one the city could make based on risk.
“We had vaccine availability, so it was important to get those frontline individuals who are dealing with COVID in to be vaccinated,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Those Western Mass News spoke with today said they are supportive of the move.
“There's an increase of people passing away from COVID and I don't know how it affects their interaction with families,” said Cathy Morgado of Chicopee.
Western Mass News found on local municipal websites, citing state guidance from earlier this month, that funeral home directors were listed in Phase 3.
However, the state health department’s website appears to have been updated to include funeral home directors in Phase 2.
We reached out to state public health officials for their comment on Springfield allowing funeral home directors to be vaccinated in Phase 1. We reached out yesterday and again today and still haven’t heard back.
