SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield began their yearly Christmas tree collection on Tuesday, but with the pandemic recently impacting staffing at the DPW, we wanted to know if this will impact pick up plans.
For the Springfield DPW, the start of a new year always brings the same task: gathering old Christmas trees lining the curbs.
“Every so often, somebody throws out their fake Christmas trees and wonder why we don’t pick it up and it’s like well…” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
Cignoli told Western Mass News that this year’s pick-up is right on track with plenty of crews ready to go.
“A few weeks ago, we were pretty nervous because we had eight people out with COVID…That’s kind of run it’s cycle where everybody’s back to work now, so we have enough people to get the program going,” Cignoli added.
This year, Springfield homeowners will have two chances for pick-up that stretch over a four-week period.
“We will be out there picking them up on your recycling day, so beginning today and the next two recycling days,” Cignoli noted.
That said, they know they are starting the process early this year.
“With today being the fifth, some people still have their Christmas trees up, so you then get phone calls saying ‘I didn’t have it out today. When you coming again?’…so we just said let’s just make it four weeks and, that way, people can take their time,” Cignoli said.
If you do miss both chances and your tree isn’t picked up by January 28, Cignoli explained, “After that date…if there’s a Christmas tree out there, just call 311 and if we can make arrangements to get out there to get it.”
However, if you don’t want to wait for crews to come pick-up your tree, you can always drop it off to Bondi’s Island landfill free of charge.
“All you have to do is show your city ID,” Cignoli said.
