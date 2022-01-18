SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After weeks of long lines at COVID-19 testing sites and struggles to find tests, the city of Springfield has received thousands of COVID-19 at-home test kits with a few changes to the distribution process from than last month when they got the first round of kits. Some viewers reached out to our newsroom wondering why identification is now required to pick up tests.
People of Springfield reacted Tuesday to the new changes during the pick-up process for COVID-19 rapid at-home testing kits being handed out in the city this week. Viewers commented on our Western Mass News Facebook page and asked questions about why they have to show their identification. Western Mass News is getting answers from Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris. She said many people living outside of Springfield showed up last month to pick up tests in Springfield, which is why they are requiring identification to get the test kits now.
“During our first allocation process, we had individuals come from across the western region using Springfield addresses and picking up kits. This is not meant to be conative, which is why we are using community-based organizations. We are also concerned about people who don't have IDs and so we know community-based organizations know their population and understand who is in their neighborhoods,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Caulton-Harris added that just last month, the city received 170,000 at-home test kits with distribution sites running out in just two weeks. Another 25,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits were available for Springfield residents starting Tuesday.
“It is critical that we make sure that we get these test kits into the hands of Springfield residents…We are expecting another 30,000, which we have not yet received,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Testing kits are available for pickup at nine different locations and Western Mass News spoke to many who are grateful to have this convenient option as the impact of COVID-19 hits close to home.
|LOCATION
|TIME
|DAYS
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
1476 Roosevelt Ave
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Thursdays
Department of Health and Human Services
311 State Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
New North Citizens Council
2455 Main Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
South End Community Center
99 Marble Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
East Forest Park Library
136 Surrey Road
|11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Saturdays
Forest Park Library
380 Belmont Ave
|1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Fridays
Mason Square Library
765 State Street
|1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Fridays
Clodo Concepcion Center (Greenleaf Community Center) - Sixteen Acres
1187 Parker Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Thursdays and Fridays
Indian Orchard Citizens Council
117 Main Street IO
|3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Thursdays
“I lost my son on the 13th due from COVID and he was also a cancer fighter, so I think everyone should have one of these at home and use it wisely so that way you can keep everybody safe,” said Maria Rivera of Springfield.
Another Western Mass News viewer called our newsroom and questioned how the city is tracking who receives the test kits. We're told names and addresses are being collected at the pick-up sites. Caulton-Harris said they are restricting this to two test kits per household since they have a limited number available.
“It is difficult to track the test kits, so we have no control over the fact that there will be individuals that go to different sites…We are asking our residents please be considerate of the fact that we want to get this to as many residents as we can,” Caulton-Harris said.
