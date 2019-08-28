SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns in Springfield where a bike path is cluttered with downed trees and sharp branches and a biker who reached out to Western Mass News said it's been like this for nearly two weeks.
"Someone not knowing this area, coming for the first time, or coming at dusk or dawn it could be a real danger here," Springfield biker said.
The bike path in Springfield along the Connecticut River is a popular spot, but dangerous roadblocks are stopping bikers from having a clear path to travel.
"Jagged branches are sticking out. You could get impaled and seriously injured if they don't clean this up," Springfield biker explained.
One biker reached out to Western Mass News Wednesday morning about the problem.
He wanted to remain anonymous but said the mess has been here for 10 days.
"So I was coming down the hill and you don't see it until you come right upon it. I had to slam on my brakes and I couldn't believe it, how the branches were sticking out like they are, jagged and it's just a dangerous hazard," Springfield biker noted.
The biker told Western Mass News he reached out to a city employee about a week ago and nothing has been done still so they made a call to the Department of Public Works (DPW).
The DPW said this is a Parks and Rec Department issue and they've notified additional city staff and hope to have it cleaned up soon.
"Clean it up. Don't leave it like. This is a mess. Who would do this? They used a chainsaw as you can see and just left it like that...I've had enough of this. Somethings got to be done before someone gets seriously hurt," Springfield biker said.
