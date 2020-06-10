SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It’s a bittersweet day for the Springfield Catholic Diocese as one of their own has been named the new Archbishop in St. Louis.
“I’m going to miss him,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Wednesday, Pope Francis announced he is appointing Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of Springfield to become the new Archbishop in St. Louis, Missouri.
At a morning introduction in St. Louis, Rozanski expressed his concerns about the current state of the country.
“This is a troubled time for a nation,” he said. “We are still experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 virus, the death of Mr. George Floyd and the sad specter of racism the chairs at the very fabric of our country.”
Sarno said Rozanski will be greatly missed in Springfield
“It’s bittersweet,” Sarno said. “It’s Springfield and our dioceses surrounding areas loss and the St. Louis’ gain.”
Rozanski has been serving in Springfield for the last six years and is known as an effective leader.
“He became very quickly known in this diocese and his approachability was very much appreciated by people throughout the four counties of western Massachusetts,” said Monsignor Christopher Connelly, rector of St. Michaels Cathedral in Springfield.
Sarno said over the phone that Springfield is lucky to have had him.
“He has a very caring, calming and reassuring leadership style,” he said. “He loved it here in Springfield. He thought it was home.”
Rozanski starts serving in St. Louis on August 25, and until then, the Diocese of Springfield will wait to see who the next bishop will be.
“Times of transition are always very difficult, but we rely on the grace of god and the providence of god,” Connelly said.
