SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is hearing directly from the Bishop of the Springfield Catholic diocese following the new evidence tying former priest Richard Lavigne to the murder of Danny Croteau. His comments come as calls continue for the diocese to release all their files on sex abuse allegations.
Bishop William Byrne told Western Mass News that he is disgusted about everything that has been revealed in the past few days and he said he remains committed to cooperating with the district attorney's office moving forward.
In getting answers for you, we asked Byrne if he plans to release more documents related to former priest Richard Lavigne, who actually died last Friday. He told us that the D.A.’s office has everything that has been requested. Since he has only served as bishop in Springfield since last December, we asked him how he plans to be more transparent with the public, like a plan of action.
“Communication and transparency is a primary goal of mine and it has been since my first day as bishop here and we've been working in the past six months to produce a complete list of all those who have been credibly accused and that list will be released next week - June 3 - so we are working towards complete transparency,” Byrne explained.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News, more on what is going to be released and how a clergy sex abuse hotline is working for gathering new information.
