SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bishop Mitchell Rozanksi of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield spoke Thursday on his new appointment to become the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Rozanksi has been serving western Massachusetts since 2014.

Just before Mass today at St. Michael's Cathedral, he spoke about his new assignment.

Rozanski said he was surprised by Pope Francis' appointment, but is grateful for the opportunity and for those he has worked with here in Springfield.

"This church quickly became my home and I am deeply grateful to the people of the Diocese of Springfield and their commitments to living out the gospel and to working with me over these past six years. It's not easy to say goodbye," Rozanski added.

Rosanski will continue as the administrator of the Diocese of Springfield until he is installed in St. Louis on August 25.

There's no word yet on who will become the next bishop of the Springfield diocese.