SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has been chosen to lead the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Officials with the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Wednesday that the Vatican named Bishop Mitchell Rozanski to lead the archdiocese after accepting the retirement of their current Archbishop, Most Rev. Robert Carlson.
Rozanski, 61, has led the Diocese of Springfield since August 2014.
“This large and generous community of faithful Catholics will continue to encourage me in my faith journey, and I know that Bishop Rozanski will cherish his new ministry. I am confident in the future of God’s strong Church in St. Louis with Archbishop-elect Rozanski as its shepherd," Carlson said in a statement.
Rozanski is expected to be installed as the 11th bishop and 10th archbishop of St. Louis on August 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.