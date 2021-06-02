SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The end to a decades long murder mystery is now the start of an investigation into the past.
On Wednesday morning, Springfield Diocese Bishop William Byrne is expected to announce the expansion of criteria for the list of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse against a minor.
The announcement comes just one week after Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced that there was enough evidence to charge former Springfield priest Richard Lavigne with the 1972 murder of 13-year-old altar boy Danny Croteau.
Since then, advocates in the area have been calling for more transparency within the church, saying the Springfield Diocese has been hiding information about sexual abuse within the organization for decades.
At 10 a.m. Bishop Byrne is expected to share an updated list of people who were accused of sexual abuse within the church. That list includes religious order priests, Diocese employees and priests who were accused of sexual abuse after their death.
According to Byrne, these are not new allegations-- they're cases which date back decades.
More than a dozen names are currently listed on the Diocese's website.
