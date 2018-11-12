Springfield fire department responded to 287 Main street around 1:30 this morning to find a vehicle on fire.
Two other vehicles in the area were also damaged by heat exposure.
Springfield arson and bomb squad are currently investigating this fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield police department.
Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.
