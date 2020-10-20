SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A survey done by the American Camp Association showed over 50 percent of summer camps did not open due to the pandemic.
However, more school-based programs are opening up for the fall.
The Boys and Girls Club in Springfield is now offering a during school program, where students can attend virtual school at the club.
"Kids can come in as early as 8 a.m. They can have their full student day here and then they can stay and be part of the Boys and Girls program right up to 6 at night, that's Monday through Friday,” said Vincent Borello, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.
Summer camps were also offered after getting the green light from the governor to open, but a recent study from the American Camp Association showed 54 percent of the 347 New England camps surveyed did not open.
Sixty-nine percent of the camps reported that state and local government guidelines were one of the top three factors influencing their decision not to open.
Eighty-five percent of the camps reported either cutting hours or furloughing and laying off staff.
The surveyed camps reported a total of $300 million in lost revenue.
Eighty-eight percent of the surveyed camps said they will be back in 2021 and officials with the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield said they do plan on remaining open for the remainder of the school year and summer.
"I think we are all waiting to see as the governor says open up. We can open up and accept even more. As the schools open up and the kids start to go back to school, we don't know if that's going to be a full time or a hybrid,” Borello explained.
Borello told Western Mass News about 100 kids are in the school program so far. The program does have a waiting list, but officials said they are planning on opening it up to more kids.
"They needed to be able to get online, so the Boys and Girls Club is really the focal point for this area in the north end and we decided we would change our hours, open it up, so kids can spend their school year here and parents can get back to work,” Borello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.