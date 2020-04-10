SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Springfield Boys and Girls Club provided free breakfast to roughly 200 first responders Friday.
It's all part of their new program called Good Morning Heroes, and it’s meant to honor some of the men and women who are working to protect the city during the pandemic.
A granola bar, an orange, a box of juice -- a bag of breakfast. It's a simple way to say thank you to all the first responders battling coronavirus on the front lines.
Organized by the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, in partnership with the United Way, it provides breakfast to first responders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
“We wanted to make sure they knew they were appreciated, so we came up with the idea of giving them a grab-and-go breakfast bag so they can put it in the patrol car or ward at the hospital -- so we could do something for them,” said Vincent Borello, executive director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club
Borello told Western Mass News they came up with the idea after realizing many of the kids they serve were already getting taken care of through the schools.
“So we then thought about what about the people in harm's way? What about the first responders? So we decided, you know what, why don’t we do something nice for them,” Borello said.
He said since making the announcement online, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We have 15,000 likes and a couple hundred shares, which is fantastic. We’re really hoping we can have a great turn out,” Borello said.
After seeing patrol cars, ambulances and fire trucks pull up, he is grateful for the community's support so they could make this idea a reality.
“This is a great community we're a part of. We grab and embrace each other, and to help each other in this community, that's what makes Springfield great. Springfield is strong,” Borello said.
Those who missed it Friday don’t have to worry. The program will run every morning from now until May 4 at the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield on Carew Street.
