SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Josepi Santos, owner of the Italian Bread Shop in Springfield, got a special surprise Sunday for his birthday.
Ray Guillemette, the well-known Elvis impersonator, better known as "Ray of Elvis" hopped on the mic to sing a few songs for the Birthday celebration.
State Representative Carlos Gonzalez also made it to the party.
“Josepi trained me, taught me a lot about business and commitment and dedication to the family and friends that are here and to the number of people in the city of Springfield and western Mass. to have come to visit you, to eat your bread to eat your nourishment again because it’s from the heart you know, that bread is from the heart,” Gonzalez said.
When asked about the secret to living a long life, Santos answered, working and good wine!
