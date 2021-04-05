SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have an update to a situation Western Mass News first brought you last week.
Springfield Public School officials said they've been able to keep the bus driver shortage from impacting their students return from school.
Superintendent Daniel Warwick told Western Mass News that the first day went smoothly and they were able to work over the weekend with their bus company, First Student, and reroute the buses and sort it all out.
"First Student has been a great provider for the city of Springfield and has done a good job over the years and really stepped up to the plate. This is a very complicated busing scenario with a hybrid situation with routing anyway, so that was good we were able to get that resolved," Warwick explained.
Springfield students began a hybrid learning model on Monday with a plan to make a full in-person return to the classroom by May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.