SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno declared today, February 5, as "Buckeye Brothers Smokeshop - Harry's Caffe Day" in the city to celebrate the shop's 30th anniversary in business.
The mayor presented the Glantz brothers with a proclamation today, acknowledging the big accomplishment comes during challenging times for businesses amid the pandemic.
Sarno said the shop has been a staple of the South End for three decades and this milestone is "a testament to their dedication and commitment to their business and the community."
