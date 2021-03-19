SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With upsets already unfolding, the madness of March is here. Local fans excited to be back, supporting some of their favorite teams, and a local business happy to have customers back in the house.

It's only round one of the tournament and upsets already taking place, destroying many people's brackets. But one thing everyone can be happy about is being back and cheering on their favorite college teams. The TVs are on, and the madness is here.

"I love it. I missed it. He's fascinated we're back, so it is good to see people again and have the atmosphere back," said Wilbraham resident Andrew Donermeyer.

Fans in western Mass. are wearing their favorite college gear, making their way to Christopher's Tavern in Springfield. Donermeyer told Western Mass News, despite the first round of upsets, he's confident in his brackets.

"I got Illinois winning two of them, Gonzaga winning another, and hopefully my team, the Wisconsin Badgers, can make a deep run this year," he explained.

But fans aren't the only ones excited to be back. Christopher's Tavern's manager, Sean Geaghan, told us he's thankful to see more customers amid the pandemic.

"Last year actually, they canceled March Madness, so we lost out on a ton of business for that," he said. "So just opening around, you can see noon today. We had a half-full house, which is awesome."

With 48 TVs playing, Geaghan said each fan is content with what they're watching.

"We can change any TV and have any game, for what anybody wants," he added.

[Do you have a lot of customers asking to put their team on?]

"Yes, we do, a lot. Especially during March Madness, of course, but also during the NFL season," he explained.

Even though it's just round one of the men's NCAA tournaments, Geaghan anticipates an even busier atmosphere with more games to come.

"We expect it to be busy, especially because we're one of the busiest bars in Springfield and have all these TVs, every game on," he added. "So we expect to see a packed house."

16 more matchups continue on Saturday, completing the first round of the men's tournament. Meanwhile, the women's tournament will start on Sunday.