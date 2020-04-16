SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local businesses are coming together to donate meals to healthcare workers.
Nadim's Downtown in Springfield donated meals to Mercy Medical Center on Thursday morning.
With the help of the Thunderbirds and many local businesses, they're able to prepare and deliver full meals.
"We started on March 19 and I made a pledge that I will not end until this pandemic is over and a lot of people, from Thunderbirds and other great organizations has been donataing a lot of money and this is what we do, the van is ready and we're ready to head over there and feed the hard-working people on the forefront," said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill.
Over at Mercy, Boomer was hard at work, helping unload the van and delivering hot meals and salads to the staff.
