SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Good news tonight for small businesses in Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration awarded $49 million to small shops through the COVID-19 small business grant program.
More than 1,000 small businesses will be receiving these grants, including one right here in western Mass. Western Mass News caught up with Surdoue Boutique in Springfield which is one of the lucky ones being funded.
Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday 1,158 small businesses in the state will be receiving grants.
"Our administration through the M.G.C.C. has spent weeks reviewing applications to make sure the funding reached the highest-need small businesses," Baker explained.
This came after more than 10,000 small businesses initially applied for funds, including Surdoue Boutique in Springfield, which was closed for six months before reopening in August.
“With this grant, it's going to really help us as far as paying our bills,” Surdoue Boutique Owner Lisa Goodman said.
Goodman said she is grateful for the help as foot traffic has slowed down again, due to rising cases.
The clothing store is being given $25,000 to help them get by. The grant money ranges by business in value from $5,000 to $75,000.
"One hundred percent of the recipients are minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBTQ-owned, or owned by people with disabilities," Baker said.
Baker recently signed an additional $17.5 million for the small business grant program, along with $9 million for small business technical assistance and grants for 2021.
|$70,000
|Olga Beauty's Salon
|Lynn
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Island Restaurant Malden LLC
|Malden
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$40,000
|Total Life Energy Plan
|Framingham
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Katishia Gallishaw Ventures, Inc.
|Chicopee
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$5,000
|Yi Julia Yang DDS PC
|Quincy
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Scituate Light Caregivers LLC
|Stoughton
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Davinci Child Center
|Lawrence
|Education
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$50,000
|Oh Jolie Catering
|Peabody
|Other
|Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|WJFD-FM, INC.
|New Bedford
|Media / Communications
|Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Make It Personal Designs
|ROXBURY
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Belle North Exchange
|Boston
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|T & T Computer Troubleshooters, Inc.
|Leominster
|Information Technology (IT)
|Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Vanguard Dental LLC
|Springfield
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Marcelino Inc.
|Lynn
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Blue Harbor Dental PLLC
|Quincy
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Beachmont Pizza Corporation
|Revere
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Arya, Inc DBA Em Lash Studio
|Lynn
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Bright Kids Family Child Care
|Hyde Park
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|D Todo Party
|Lawrence
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|XYZ Family Day Care
|Quincy
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Family Rehab Clinic, Inc
|brockton
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Align Orthodontics LLC
|Quincy
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Children's Early Learning Center of Danvers
|Danvers
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|YUDITH ESTER ALVAREZ INC
|Lawrence
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$20,000
|EXCELSURE HOMES HEALTH CARE SOLUTIONS,LLC
|SPRINGFIELD
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Soul City Yoga
|Lynn
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Froggy's Play School
|Haverhill
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|BODY HEALING THERAPEUTIC
|Brockton
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Fachini Painting, Inc.
|Bellingham
|Construction
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Alpha Insurance Agency, Inc.
|Lowell
|Insurance
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Pho Countryside
|Quincy
|Restaurant/Bar
|Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Cristinas Learning Center
|Fall River
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC
|Pittsfied
|Hotels / Motels
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Excel Family Dental, PC
|Quincy
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|BOSTON ROAD SERVICE & CHARTER CORP
|BRIDGEWATER
|Transportation
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Woburn Dental Group, PC
|WOBURN
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Autumn Ahn
|Ashfield
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$10,000
|1010 Dental On Elm
|Worcester
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|PARATEMPS, INC.
|Springfield
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|All Day Every Day Cleaning, LLC
|MEDFORD
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|American Business Data Science LLC
|Boston
|Information Technology (IT)
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$20,000
|Cookies Cafe
|East Longmeadow
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Little Steps Learning Center LLC
|Scituate
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|BakuCare LLC
|HADLEY
|Social Services
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Dashiing Diivas
|South Hadley
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$20,000
|Glamour nails
|Brockton
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|SUJATHA VUNDI
|HYANNIS
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|C & N Vietnamese Cuisine Inc
|Worcester
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Imperial Palace Inc
|Quincy
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Dudley Cafe
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Holyoke Charleys Philly Steaks Inc
|Holyoke
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Family & Cosmetic Dentistry of North Andover, LLC.
|North Andover
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|GRAVITAS HOME CARE SERVICES, INC
|WATERTOWN
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Cafe Azteca Inc
|Lawrence
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Villa Mexico Cafe LLC
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$50,000
|Kay's Oasis Enterprises, Inc
|Dorchester
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|The Dermatology Center of Worcester, PC
|Worcester
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|MYDUNG TRAN
|AUBURN
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Chicken & Rice Guys
|Everett
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|TEND DA, INC.
|MALDEN
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Thread
|Worcester
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Georges Northern Lights
|Brockton
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business
|$75,000
|Vejigantes LLC
|BOSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|YOTEL LLC
|ROXBURY
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Ocean Treasure DBA Double Chin
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|Mema Services LLC
|FRAMINGHAM
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Panela Restaurant Corporation
|Lowell
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Little Q Company, Inc
|BOSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Desire Safety Transportation LLC.
|Dedham
|Transportation
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|yorae dubu inc.
|quincy
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Qualitech Professional Services
|Boston
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,001
|Step One Childcare & Learning, Inc
|Melrose
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|PHEPHI SERVICES, INC.
|WOBURN
|Transportation
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|NINA NAILS
|REVERE
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|EES Silver LLC dba Homewatch Caregivers
|Weymouth
|Other
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Imaginarium Childcare, Inc
|Weston
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|G's LLC
|Haverhill
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Happy Tots Childcare Corp.
|Wayland
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Gallery EyeCare, LLC
|Roxbury
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Achilito's Taqueria
|Jamaica Plain
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|West End Dining LLC
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Flores Mantilla II, Inc.
|BOSTON
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|ANNIE'S NAILS
|QUINCY
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Second Nature Social Skills, LLC
|Plymouth
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Disability-Owned Business
|$50,000
|Valsos Table & Bar
|Revere
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|HM&JJ Corporation
|FRANKLIN
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|TIP TOP SALON
|MALDEN
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$60,000
|Pasteur Restaurant II, Inc
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Little Kids Academy
|Arlington
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Mehillaj Inc
|Worcester
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Other Minority Status Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Miranda Family Corp DBA Swimming Pool Center
|lawrence
|Retail
|Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|K R Hennessey Ventures Inc
|Plymouth
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business
|$75,000
|COLOR NAILS & SPA
|EVERETT
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|NATURAL NAILS
|BROCKTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$20,000
|ZEN NAIL SPA
|HOPKINTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned
|$70,000
|Wayland Montessori Preschool INC
|wayland
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|FETI Travel Inc.
|Boston
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|J&M Family Initiative LLC
|Woburn
|Social Services
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Taipei Cuisine Inc
|Quincy
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|LIDA CHEA
|QUINCY
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Ana Crespo Family Child Care
|Boston
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$10,000
|Harvest Hot Pot INC
|MALDEN
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|DKPS LLC
|Nantucket
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Everbright Dental
|Stoughton
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Arch Dental Care PC
|Northampton
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|MY LITTLE BEST FRIENDS EARLY LEARNING CENTER, LLC.
|MALDEN
|Education
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|MAGNUS LOGISTICS AND BUSINESS SERVICES LLC
|CANTON
|Transportation
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$40,000
|Worcester Hills Dental P.C.
|Worcester
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|lucky nails & spa,inc
|pittsfield
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Law Offices of Talia Barrales P.C.
|Boston
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Myra J Brennan DMD PC
|Hingham
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|LE SISTERS, LLC dba SUBWAY
|Springfield
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Sengly Snack Corp DBA Eggroll Cafe
|Lowell
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Albertha Ryan
|Mattapan
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|EAM Management
|Boston
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Pediatric Dentistry of Concord and Marlborough
|Concord
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|BK Tile & Stone LLC
|Greenfield
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|376 Dental Studio
|Waltham
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Happy Teeth Dental Care, PC
|Shrewsbury
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|The Java Room
|Chelmsford
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|PCTERRACE LLC
|Brookline
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Nanobiosym Diagnostics, Inc
|Cambridge
|Life Sciences / Biotechnology
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|KALIKAMAI, INC.
|Somerville
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|JC Dry Cleaners LLC
|Worcester
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|NMTI General Contractors, Inc.
|Lynn
|Construction
|Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|MATKIM INDUSTRIES, INC.
|OXFORD
|Manufacturing
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Pure Dental PC
|Jamaica Plain
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|DR. PATRICIA WU, DMD, PC
|Malden
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Whittier Health Pharmacy Inc
|Roxbury-Crossing
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Longwood MRI Specialists Inc
|Brookline
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Delighted Caregivers Inc
|Dracut
|Transportation
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Jacinta Menezes Fernandes DDS PC
|Andover
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Bright New Beginnings LLC
|Chelmsford
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Coral Dental Care
|Salem
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Lisel Garcia DBA Market International Ins. Agency
|Pembroke
|Insurance
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Hayden Management, Inc. DBA: Boston Chinatown Dental Center
|Boston
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Enlivity Corporation
|NEWTON HIGHLANDS
|Life Sciences / Biotechnology
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|ONEGIG CO.
|Boston
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Chen Yuan Inc
|Everett
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Lombardi Bakery Service, Inc.
|Worcester
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Q & Q RESTAURANT, INC.
|Lowell
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|OMEGA CLEANERS OF W SPRINGFIELD, LLC
|WEST SPRINGFIELD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|YeeJac Enterprises LLC
|Medford
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|Ogarit, Inc
|Warwick
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|PARIS NAILS OF CAPE COD INC
|CENTERVILLE
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Lowell Tooth Docs
|Lowell
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Awakening Excellence ADH
|West Roxbury
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|EMONE TOFU, INC
|MALDEN
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|KE Dental, PC
|Worcester
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Lavish Beauty Bar
|Peabody
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|McLane Research Laboratories, Inc.
|E. Falmouth
|Manufacturing
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|DELICIOUS RESTAURANT INC
|BROCKTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|International Translation Company, LLC
|Boston
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|K-9 MERCANTILE PROTECTION, INC
|PLYMOUTH
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Cassandra T. Richard, D.M.D., P.C.
|Salem
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|ADA FAMILY CHILD CARE
|DORCHESTER
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|BOSTON CITY FLORIST, INC.
|BOSTON
|Retail
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Futago ya inc
|boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|LIN ORTHODONTICS P.C.
|Newton
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Luxury nails & spa
|Wilmington
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Kiddie Time Educational Child care
|Marlborough
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|H & E Hospitality Group, Inc. DBA Coco Leaf
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|PHO 89, INC.
|Randolph
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$60,000
|Lamour By Design, Inc.
|Randolph
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Platinum Insurance Agency Inc
|Burlington
|Insurance
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Celedon Law PC
|Marlborough
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|EMF COLLISION CENTER & AUTO DETAIL CORP.
|NORWOOD
|Repair / Maintenance
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|angers trucking inc
|sturbridge
|Other
|Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business
|$75,000
|GOLDEN NAILS, INC.
|BROCKTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Liz's Hair Care, Inc
|Boston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|change:WATER Labs
|Cambridge
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|2By2003INC
|Lowell
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|We Grow Microgreens, LLC
|Roslindale
|Agriculture, Mining or other Natural Resource Extraction
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|ONE THIRTY NINE COPELAND STREET, CORP
|QUINCY
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|BRIANTHY RESTAURANT, INC.
|MALDEN
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|SICDRONE
|Peabody
|Manufacturing
|Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|The Clip Shop LLC
|Williamstown
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|Reyna Services, LLC
|Jamaica Plain
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|GENESIS BEAUTY SALON
|Boston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$40,000
|HRC Corp Inc dba Prime Pharmacy
|Dorchester
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Toan & Hung Corporation DBA Nails & Co. Spa Peabody
|Peabody
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|ST Learning Center LLC
|Medford
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Woburn Family Dental Inc.
|Woburn
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|KALAJI CORPORATION
|LEXINGTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$50,000
|KUSHALA SIP COFFEE HOUSE, LLC
|STONEHAM
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Family Hardware corp.
|dorchester
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|BBL Home Improvement LLC
|Middleboro
|Construction
|Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Kakkoii Sashimi Inc
|MALDEN
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|DiDi Center Street Weston, LLC
|Weston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Inside Out Communications, Inc.
|Holliston
|Media / Communications
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|THREADING PLACE, INC., THE
|MEDFORD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Days Cleaning Services, Inc.
|FRAMINGHAM
|Other
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$20,000
|Big East Security Integrations LLC
|Wrentham
|Other
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$10,000
|Lumiere Dental Spa, LLC
|Quincy
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Wilkeys Gymnastics
|Tewksbury
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Psych Expertise, LLC
|NEWTON HIGHLANDS
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Little Theatre School, LLC
|Lynn
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Colette Phillips Communications
|Boston
|Media / Communications
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|TC Beauty Corporation
|Peabody
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Robyn Glover, PHD
|Watertown
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Nadezhda D. Pokrovskaya DMD PC
|North Eastham
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|A & E AUTO REPAIR INCORPORATED
|Medford
|Repair / Maintenance
|Woman-Owned
|$60,000
|KC Cleaners & Tailors, Inc. (D/B/A Corner Cleaners)
|West Newton
|Other
|Woman-Owned Other Minority Status
|$40,000
|Hangzhou restaurant Inc DBA szechuan's dumpling
|Arlington
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned
|$30,000
|LAN NAIL SALON
|BOSTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned
|$30,000
|Lewandos Cleaners
|Needham
|Other
|Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Cooper Financial Services Inc
|Dorchester
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|A2 Medical Inc.
|Middleton
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|FINEST GRANITE INC
|SOUTHBOROUGH
|Construction
|Other Minority Status
|$20,000
|Cha's Taekwon-do
|Needham
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|LCW ASSOCIATES, INC.
|CAMBRIDGE
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Lato Corporation
|quincy
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|sai sradha corp/ D B A Skaketbeach motel
|Orleans
|Hotels / Motels
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|MKA Nail & Spa Corp
|Stoughton
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|DLP Hospitality LLC
|West Springfield
|Hotels / Motels
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Tai-Sen, Inc.
|Concord
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Sea Otters LLC dba MaidPro of Cape Cod
|West Yarmouth
|Repair / Maintenance
|LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|Pioneer Valley CrossFit
|Northampton
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|G & E CAB INC
|HYDE PARK
|Transportation
|Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Feng Shui Express, LLC
|Tyngsboro
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Stephen Chung, Architect
|Wayland
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Tu Moda Spa for Beauty and Wellness Inc.
|Worcester
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Barrington's Autumn
|Lunenburg
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|C&D Industries, Inc
|Holyoke
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|TERRA NOSSA INC
|BROCKTON
|Retail
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|JAMAICA MI HUNGRY LLC
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Merrimack Valley Real Estate Solutions LLC
|Lawrence
|Repair / Maintenance
|Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Raj Malhotra
|Weston
|Information Technology (IT)
|Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Pari Devang Corp
|West Yarmouth
|Hotels / Motels
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Woohsun, LLC
|Templeton
|Retail
|Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|US taekwondo Training center, INC
|Leominster
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Salem Nail Bar Limited Parnership
|Salem
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|DGC Restaurant, Inc
|Chelmsford
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|B&F Home Care Services, Inc
|Chelsea
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Resource Management, Inc.
|FITCHBURG
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|FORGE PROMOTIONS, LLC
|Attleboro
|Wholesale Trade
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Richways Auto School LLC
|Worcester
|Education
|Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|West Napoli Pizza
|West Roxbury
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|NapperTandys Millis Inc.
|Millis
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|BROOKLINE FAMILY Restaurant
|Brookline
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Oversee Alliance, Inc
|Woburn
|Information Technology (IT)
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|STARLIGHT TOURS INC.
|WOBURN
|Transportation
|Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|ORCHID LANPHUONG INC
|RANDOLPH
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned
|$30,000
|Kathy's Nails Design
|Dorchester
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$50,000
|Love Art Udon Comm LLC
|Cambridge
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters
|Brewster
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Moonshine Kitchen LLC
|BOSTON
|Finance / Banking
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Golden S. Corporation, Inc.
|Northborough
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Jennifer J. Lee, DMD, PC
|Medfield
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Foliage Beauty Inc
|Brookline
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Newton School for Children, Inc.
|Newton
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Dugu Inc
|Medfield
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Global Montessori School, Inc
|Belmont
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Irays Santamaria, DMD. LLC dba Warshauer and Santamaria
|Boston
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Delectable Desires Pastries
|West Roxbury
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Bolton General and Cosmetic Dentistry
|Bolton
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Canvas Salon and Spa
|Westborough
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business
|$75,000
|Above and Beyond Catering, Inc.
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|Maria E. Cardenas D.M.D., P.C.
|Wellesley Hills
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|South Shore Wealth Management, Inc
|Quincy
|Finance / Banking
|Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|1620 Wine Bar Corporation
|Plymouth
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|7th Wave Inc.
|Rockport
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|RIA Brewing INC
|BOSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$60,000
|Fox Ballroom Dance Studio
|Marlborough
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Arimann Building Services, Inc
|Randolph
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|BIGOTERIA GALLERY INC
|DORCHESTER
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Eco Urban Solutions LLC D/B/A Lapels dry cleaning
|boston
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Mamadou’s Artisan Bakery
|Winchester
|Retail
|Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Hillside Harvest
|Milton
|Manufacturing
|Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Top Line Granite Design, Inc.
|Tyngsboro
|Wholesale Trade
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|LIMA USA AUTO SALES INC DBA CM AUTO
|MALDEN
|Repair / Maintenance
|Other Minority Status
|$50,000
|Main Street Motors Auto Center INC
|WORCESTER
|Repair / Maintenance
|Other Minority Status
|$50,000
|JC AUTO CENTER INC
|worcester
|Repair / Maintenance
|Other Minority Status
|$20,000
|NORTH AMERICA PAINTING CO INC
|NORTHBOROUGH
|Construction
|Other Minority Status
|$60,000
|LUCAS LIMA HAIR STYLE INC
|MARLBOROUGH
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Other Minority Status
|$10,000
|BEAUTY TIMES NAILS AND SPA
|GREAT BARRINGTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Triple Sushi Inc
|N Billerica
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Wing Tai Corp DAB Umi Japanese Steakhouse
|Swansea
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|WILD BLOSSOM LLC
|WESTWOOD
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Quan's Kitchen Of Hanover Inc.
|HANOVER
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Yun's Corporation
|Townsend
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Cloud Control Solutions Inc.
|Walpole
|Information Technology (IT)
|Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Vivi At Brighton Inc
|Brighton
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|A & K NAIL DESIGN INC
|WILMINGTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Amesbury Hospitality LLC
|Amesbury
|Hotels / Motels
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Sweethart Corp Inc
|Salisbury
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Disability-Owned Business
|$75,000
|personal best fitness, llc
|Boston, MA
|Beauty / Personal Care
|LGBTQ+-Owned Woman-Owned
|$50,000
|Craft Beauty, Inc
|South hadley
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$40,000
|spotless carpet inc (dba flooring america)
|Franklin
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Xhale Massage LLC
|Stow
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$30,000
|Valley Transporter
|Amherst
|Transportation
|Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Science Education for All
|Chelmsford
|Education
|Veteran-Owned
|$10,000
|Cindy's Drive in
|granby
|Restaurant/Bar
|Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Cafe 641 Corp.
|Hudson
|Restaurant/Bar
|Veteran-Owned
|$60,000
|Parker Glass, LLC
|Gardner
|Retail
|LGBTQ+-Owned
|$50,000
|Bruiser’s Barbeque
|South Hadley
|Other
|Veteran-Owned
|$20,000
|The Lasting Moment LLC
|Clinton
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Not Applicable Disability-Owned Business
|$10,000
|AJEC Engineering Corporation
|Oxford
|Manufacturing
|Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Fleet Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|Medford
|Other
|Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|BP TAX ALLIANCE GROUP
|EVERETT
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$20,000
|Beautiful Cut
|Allston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Diki Shining Star Childcare Center, Inc
|Somerville
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Banana Killer Inc dba I Dream of Gelato
|PROVINCETOWN
|Other
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$10,000
|JBM HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL SERVICES INC
|WALTHAM
|Transportation
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|A Joyful Adult Health Care Center
|Woburn
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Lee Nails
|North Darthmouth
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|C7 Hospitality Group, LLC
|Andover
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|casa b llc
|Somerville
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Dado Tea, LLP
|Cambridge
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Chocolate Therapy
|Framingham
|Manufacturing
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Saus
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Foxboro Learning LLC
|Foxborough
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|eBridge Education Center, Inc.
|Westborough
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Panda Cub Academy
|Brookline
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|MSL Enterprises
|Mattapan
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Rice & Beyond Inc. DBA Peppercorn House
|Woburn
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$70,000
|Devonshire Restaurant Group, LLC
|BOSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|NEW HUDSON SUPER BUFFET MA INC.
|Hudson
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Kyoto of Tewksbury INC
|TEWKSBURY
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Parmar and Sons, Inc
|Hadley
|Hotels / Motels
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Chin Family LLC dba Corner Pub of Chinatown
|Boston
|Construction
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$50,000
|Bon Me Foods LLC
|Roxbury
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Akal LLC DBA Jump On In Boston
|Boston
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|HYP LLC DBA PAGU
|Cambridge
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Nussli118
|Cambridge
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Accessnowhomecare
|Billerica
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$10,000
|Needham Montessori Inc
|Needham
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Bubbles & Polish Nails and Day Spa
|Littleton
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Mariposa Child Care Center, Inc.
|Dedham
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Azucar Tapas Bar
|Maynard
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|TNN inc
|Boston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|ORCHID D&T, INC dba ORCHID DRY CLEANING
|NEWTON HIGHLANDS
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Kuala Lumpur Inc
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Jackson Square Tavern
|Weymouth
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Mei Mei Restaurant
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Yp inc
|Burlington
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|coco nail bar inc
|westford
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|KAJU INC
|BOSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|ST Oriental Corporation
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|No 1 Sakana Inc
|Raynham
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Four Seasons Nails & Spa Inc.
|DANVERS
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Littleton Learning LLC
|Littleton
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|NASHOBA GLOBAL INC
|NORTH ANDOVER
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|The Energy Lab Inc
|Mansfield
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Sura BBQ Boston, Inc
|Medford
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|JPizle Kitchen
|Jamaica Plain
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|V & V NAILS
|NORTH ANDOVER
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Butternut Bakehouse
|Arlington
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Adventures in Montessori LLC
|Jamaica Plain
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Wicked Ice LLC
|Allston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|PERFECTION NAIL SPA, INC.
|Tyngsborough
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|AR NAIL BAR & LOUNGE
|SOMVERVILLE
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Blooming Sky Inc
|Boston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$50,000
|Ecco Trattoria Inc
|Weymouth
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Bubor Cha-Cha Rest LLC
|BOSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|RANPAT, INC DBA RAIL TRAIL ALE HOUSE
|Southwick
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Sulgrave Inc.
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Maki Maki Japanese Restaurant Inc
|Woburn
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|FNC Squared Inc
|Norfolk
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|OM SHRI AGASI MATA LLC
|AUBURN
|Hotels / Motels
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Yama Zakura Corp
|NORTHBOROUGH
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|SUPREME NAILS
|BOSTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Lux Nails
|Milford
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|I BEAUTY LOUNGE
|SOUTH BOSTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Fomu Tremont Street
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|NAIL EXPRESSION
|WAKEFIELD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$4,000
|SHENG LIN INC
|CAMBRODGE
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Rock and Roll Daycare Central Square, LLC
|Cambridge
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Food at 5 LLC, dba 5 Corners Kitchen
|MARBLEHEAD
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|La Cibaena Bakery Inc.
|Lawrence
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Unique Concepts, LLC
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Relaxsation Corp
|BOSTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|The Winchester Dog, Inc. (dba Pet Pals)
|Winchester
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Cafe Misono, Inc.
|Chesnut Hill
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|JenLil LLC
|Bedford
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Korean Garden
|NORTH ADAMS
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Carlos Cucina Italiana
|Allston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|J&A NAILS SPA
|WEYMOUTH
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$40,000
|QUEEN BEE NAILS SALON
|BRIGHTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$50,000
|BELLA NAILS & SPA
|SAUGUS
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Tails Inc
|Jamaica Plain
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Z&J Restaurant Inc
|Waltham
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Hair Adventure hair salon
|Boston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Bibi Cafe & Bakery
|WESTWOOD
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|NATICK NAILS AND SPA
|NATICK
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$40,000
|Fantastic Nail & Spa
|darthmouth
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$50,000
|AWESOME NAILS
|DORCHESTER
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Pollos a la Brasa El Chalan, Inc
|East Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Lamei Hot Pot
|Brookline
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|North Reading Family Dentistry, PLLC
|Middleton
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Yoong Tong Thai Restaurant
|Northborough
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Footworx Reflexology Spa LLC
|Saugus
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Erdem LLC
|BOSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Su Escuela Language Academy /SELA The International Private School
|Hingham
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Dilish Corporation Dba: Quick Food Mart
|Cambridge
|Retail
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$20,000
|ANKANG CORPORATION
|CAMBRIDGE
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Gurung LLC
|MEDFIELD
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Taunton cosmetic Dentistry
|Raynham
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|J&Z Foods Corporation
|Brookline
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|DealTas Inc.
|Dedham
|Other
|Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Other Minority Status
|$60,000
|DuChang Investments Inc
|Natick
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|PURELUXE, INC.
|NEWTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|W&S Group, LLC
|Gloucester
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Nithya Minnah, LLC d/b/a Minnah & Korn Orthodontics On Newbury St
|Boston
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|luxury palace beauty salon
|dorchester
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|D PRO NAILS AND SPA CORP INC
|BILLERICA
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$40,000
|YUSHAN FOOD LLC
|BEVERLY
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$30,000
|Bella Sisters hair salon and spa
|Natick
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|FARANDOLE, LLC
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Happy Nails & Spa Inc
|Great Barrington
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|JUO NAILS & SPA INC.
|WAKEFIELD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|HUAMULAN, INC.
|WALTHAM
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|RBLB, INC.
|Cohasset
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|CAMBRIDGE CONSULTING NETWORK, INC.
|BRIGHTON
|Education
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|DR. ANNA VISHART PLLC
|WATERTOWN
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Doctors of High street LLC
|Boston
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Affiliates in Foot Care, PC
|Woburn
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|MAGIC NAILS, INC
|MEDFIELD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$70,000
|LUXY NAILS BAR CORP
|PEMBROKE
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$50,000
|Jas Nutri Fit
|Lynn
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Ronnie Du DMD and Associates. PC
|Sudbury
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Qualed Inc. dba Montessori Kids Universe of Beverly
|Beverly
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|L. Lawrence Store, LLC.
|Lawrence
|Retail
|Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Pham Medical Associates, P. C.
|Cambridge
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned
|$75,000
|Tres Gatos, LLC
|Jamaica Plain
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$69,999
|CJR, INC
|LEE
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|TREVA15 LLC dba Waxing the City
|Worcester
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$50,000
|KSK BEACON CLEANERS CORPORATION
|WELLESLEY
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Tmtran88 LLC
|Framingham
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Drs. Biondo & Foley Dental Group LLC
|Wilmington
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|K B SPA, INC.
|MEDFORD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Veracruz Foods, Inc.
|Northampton
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Steve & B Company
|Provincetown
|Hotels / Motels
|LGBTQ+-Owned Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business
|$75,000
|L & C PRETZELS INC
|Dartmouth
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Kayuh One LLC dba Row House
|Boston
|Other
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$70,000
|Brookline Progressive Dental Team
|Boston
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Acton Coffee House
|Acton
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|The Brookline Ballet School LLC
|Brookline
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|French Press LLC d/b/a French Press Bakery & Cafe
|Needham
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|Suffolk Dental Group
|Boston
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|PHONG T TRAN
|WALPOLE
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Medical Billing Specialists, Inc.
|Norwood
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|RISE BEAUTY STUDIO CO.
|Boston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Recreo Coffee & Roasterie
|West Roxbury
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|House of Fortune Inc.
|Plainville
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|H & T VARIETY, INC.
|Rockland
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Pizzarello & Silvestro Family Dentistry LLC
|Stoneham
|Health Care
|Veteran-Owned Woman-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|Tenditong Inc
|Braintree
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Shrestha, Inc.
|Cambridge
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|COMPAGONUNC, INC
|NEWTON CENTER
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Trosnesbles LLC DBA Pintxo Pincho Tapas Bar
|Woburn
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Stephen Hunter Childcare Inc.
|Middleton
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|YDC CORP
|NEWTON HIGHLANDS
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|MetroWest Urologic Associates, PC
|Natick
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|Ganesh Corp
|Raynham
|Hotels / Motels
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Chan Mock Architects LLC
|CAMBRIDGE
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Flat Black Coffee Company, Ltd.
|Boston
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|FLAMING GRILL ROSLINDALE, INC.
|CHICAGO
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|JCW Enterprises, Inc.
|So. Yarmouth
|Hotels / Motels
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|NOBBY NAILS & SPA, INC.
|BURLINGTON
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|The Knowledge Connection, Inc.
|Ashland
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Kristen Choe Dority, DMD, PC DBA Parkside Dental Care
|Boston
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Big Time Boston Food, Inc.
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Lexington Dental Care, Brenda J. Nishimura DDS LLC
|Lexington
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|DASONG, INC
|NORTHBOROUGH
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$60,000
|Natick Charley's Philly Steaks, Inc
|Natick
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Orthodontics By Design,PC
|Wakefield
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Simash LLC
|Lexingtom
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|LNL Hospitality LLC
|Sturbridge
|Hotels / Motels
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Sun Tree Childcare LLC
|Lexington
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Fontelux Hospitality Systems, LLC
|Falmouth
|Hotels / Motels
|LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|New Feng Shui Inc
|Medford
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Sweet Desserts, Inc
|Randolph
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|The Wonder School INC.
|Belmont
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|JOEST LLC
|Dedham
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|WAKEFIELD NAIL & SPA, INC.
|WAKEFIELD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Camellia 68 Nails and Spa Stoneham
|STONEHAM
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Healthy Smile Dental llc
|HINGHAM
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Xtreme Ninja Martial Arts LLC
|Medford
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|JUMBO SEAFOOD RESTAURANT OF NEWTON Inc.
|NEWTON CENTER
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|The Dudley Chateau
|Wayland
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Passion Nails & Spa
|North Andover
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|LML GREEN DRY CLEANING, LLC
|Wilmington
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|Rosab Academy LLC
|Wakefield
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$40,000
|Beautica Nails & Spa
|Marshfield
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Evergrin Dental PC
|hingham
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|KIMS FAMILY CORP
|SUNDERLAND
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Wicked Winks Inc.
|Burlington
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Top Nails
|Somerset
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|EXOTIC NAILS & SPA
|PEPPERELL
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|ANP Ventures, Inc.
|Newton Centre
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Other Minority Status Woman-Owned
|$30,000
|Together We Learn LLC
|FRAMINGHAM
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Arthur Enterprises Inc
|Bridgewater
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|PEACOCK NAILS & HAIR SALON
|Worcester
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Salome Farzaneh, DMD, PC
|Waltham
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Covet
|Boston
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Mercea LLC
|Westford
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|VICTORIA GL LLC
|BOSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|D & G Cleaning Corporation
|Revere
|Other
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|Mimosa Nails Corporation
|Dorchester
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Center for Dental Medicine & Reconstruction, PLLC
|Lincoln
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Shadi's Inc. d/b/a Shadi's Restaurant
|North Andover
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|BLISS NAILS & SPA ASSEMBLY, INC
|SOMERVILLE
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|NANCY'S NAILS & SPA INC
|STONEHAM
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$60,000
|WTC Victor, LLC
|Boston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status
|$70,000
|RADEUS VENTURES INC
|Lexington
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|A PLUS NAIL
|Dracut
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Ty Restaurant Group, Inc.
|East Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|BostonRen LLC
|Allston
|Media / Communications
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Cambridge Eye Group, Inc
|Cambridge
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$60,000
|Boston Perfect Eyebrows LLC
|Allston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|Tartt's Nursery School Incorporated
|Boston
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|XI SUN DMD LLC
|lexington
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Two Little Owls Schoolhouse, LLC
|Cambridge
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|EMJ Financial Services Inc
|E Weymouth
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|American Juice, Inc
|Brookline
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$20,000
|Olive Tree LLC DBA The Brookline Pizza SPA
|Brookline
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|Castellucci, Wysocki & Osorio Dental Group, LLC
|Wayland
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|TPB ENTERPRISES INC
|FRAMINGHAM
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$60,000
|Los Mellos Cleaning Services Inc
|Boston
|Other
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$40,000
|ZK FOOD CORPORATION
|Weymouth
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$20,000
|South Shore Dental Group, LLP
|Braintree
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Pawsitive Dawg
|Waltham
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Kilo 1 Applications Group LLC
|NATICK
|Other
|Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Skinners Sugar House INC
|East Bridgewater
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$70,000
|COCO PLUSH INC
|NEWTON CENTER
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|RMS Group, Inc
|Middleton
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|TNC NAILS & SPA, INC.
|AUBURN
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|BEAUTY NAILS & SPA
|NORWOOD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|JUNG ENTERPRISES, INC.
|ALLSTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|FANCY SALON, INC.
|DORCHESTER
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|SCOOP LLC
|Medford
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|TapTastings, LLC
|Mashpee
|Other
|Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$10,000
|REENA SALON & SPA LLC
|FRAMINGHAM
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Tree House Academy Child Care, Inc.
|Somerville
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Nguyen & Co Inc.
|Boston
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|21st Century Management Services, Inc. d/b/a 21st Century Home Care
|CANTON
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$75,000
|S. O. Excel LLC
|Walpole
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Wakefield Family Dental Center
|WAKEFIELD
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Dental Delights PC
|Medford
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Starhired Inc
|Upton
|Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.)
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Fashion Nails
|NATICK
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|yarnie property management llc
|northborough
|Repair / Maintenance
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Derek Song, DMD
|Burlington
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|Jia Tea Garden Inc
|Athol
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Asia Palace Inc.
|Medford
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Lowell Laundry Station, Inc.
|LOWELL
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Davis Practice Management Advisors Inc
|Longmeadow
|Finance / Banking
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|TAQUERIA EL CARRIZAL INC.
|Allston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Blue Dynasty Entertainment and Travel
|Mattapan
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Beacon Dental Center
|Brookline
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Smartbody Movement LLC
|Brookline
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|It's Game Time Sports Bar, LLC
|Randolph
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|MONICA ANAND DMD PC
|WESTWOOD
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Magic Threading Place, Inc.
|Cambridge
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Norwood Nail & Spa
|Norwood
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|SUN & RICE INC. DBA RICE CUBE THAI KITCHEN
|LEXINGTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Aponte Development, Inc.
|Roslindale
|Construction
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Osorio Dental Group, DMD, PC
|Boston
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned
|$75,000
|Beacon Dental Group PC
|Dorchester Center
|Health Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|ASPIRE DENTAL CARE PLLC ( FORMERLY MATTAPOISETT DENTAL PLLC)
|MATTAPOISETT
|Health Care
|Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Touch Nails
|Stoughton
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|GL GOURMET GROUP INC
|LEXINGTON
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|NUYU Salon, Spa
|Acton
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Learn and Play Preschool
|ACTON
|Education
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$60,000
|ARI & SPU, LLC
|Boston
|Retail
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$50,000
|Wah Luen International Trading Co
|Boston
|Retail
|Minority-Owned Woman-Owned
|$30,000
|Gantetsu, LLC.
|Brookline
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$30,000
|Alanita Travel Inc.
|WATERTOWN
|Other
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Umai Japanese Restaurant
|Boston
|Restaurant/Bar
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Vessel Vision Productions
|Methuen
|Media / Communications
|Minority-Owned
|$10,000
|Fitchburg Taekwondo After School INC
|Fitchburg
|Other
|Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Collettey's Cookie Corp
|Boston
|Manufacturing
|Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business
|$30,000
|Antiguallc
|Lynn
|Restaurant/Bar
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|3 SISTERS BEAUTY STYLE AND SUPPLY
|SPRINGFIELD
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned
|$40,000
|Taegeuk INC
|Lynn
|Education
|Minority-Owned
|$70,000
|Gade Masonry and Landscaping, Inc.
|Sandwich
|Construction
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Marvelous Cuts
|Brockton
|Beauty / Personal Care
|Minority-Owned Other Minority Status
|$75,000
|DR. MINGHAO ERIC CHEN, P.C.
|Holyoke
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|Pleasant Family Dental, PC
|BROCKTON
|Health Care
|Minority-Owned
|$75,000
|$38,832,000
Officials said small businesses that did not receive awards in the first round do not need to reapply, and no new applications will be accepted.
