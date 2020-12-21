GOV BAKER CORONAVIRUS

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Good news tonight for small businesses in Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration awarded $49 million to small shops through the COVID-19 small business grant program.

More than 1,000 small businesses will be receiving these grants, including one right here in western Mass. Western Mass News caught up with Surdoue Boutique in Springfield which is one of the lucky ones being funded.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday 1,158 small businesses in the state will be receiving grants.

"Our administration through the M.G.C.C. has spent weeks reviewing applications to make sure the funding reached the highest-need small businesses," Baker explained.

This came after more than 10,000 small businesses initially applied for funds, including Surdoue Boutique in Springfield, which was closed for six months before reopening in August.

“With this grant, it's going to really help us as far as paying our bills,” Surdoue Boutique Owner Lisa Goodman said.

Goodman said she is grateful for the help as foot traffic has slowed down again, due to rising cases.

The clothing store is being given $25,000 to help them get by. The grant money ranges by business in value from $5,000 to $75,000.

Mass. Grants - 5 or fewer employees

Business Name Business Address: City Industry Which of the following apply to your business? Amount
Morning Star Transportation LLC Stoughton Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business $20,000
Tanairy's Beauty Salon Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $25,000
Innovation Community Counseling Salem Social Services Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $10,000
Yara Liceaga-Rojas Cambridge Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $20,000
CALI GRAFIX LAB HOUSATONIC Information Technology (IT) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Skin Deep Beauty and Esthetics lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned $25,000
Tropical Trend Hair Salon, Inc. Weymouth Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $25,000
Velo Trike Rides, LLC Boston Transportation Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Woman-Owned $15,000
Mountain View Dance and Healing Arts Sunderland Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $5,000
Hip Baby Gear LLC Marblehead Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $25,000
Mango Beach-e Bos Corp Lowell Restaurant/Bar Veteran-Owned Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
AdvPhoto Studio CORP East Boston Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $20,000
Dance to Power, LLC Lynn Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $15,000
Bowtie Dental Solutions, LLC Sharon Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
QUUEENN Dorchester Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $20,000
Curious Escape Rooms Fitchburg Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $15,000
Van Amanda Le Interpreter Services Quincy Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Tan & CO Tewksbury Retail Minority-Owned Other Minority Status Woman-Owned $15,000
Tanya Gets You Fit INC Granby Other Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
KEILA M RODRIGUEZ FAMILY CHILDCARE PROGRAM Lynn Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Wing Lau Employment Agency Boston Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Anchor'd Inc Chelsea Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Judy’s Bedford Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $25,000
Joy Empanadas Inc Lawrence Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
meliam travel and tax services inc LYNN Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
Rewarding Insurance Agency Holyoke Insurance Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
Zensational Hair Salon Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Eileen Cak Supplies and More Chicopee Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Formosa market inc Framingham Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
J. Alvarez & Company Lawrence Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Dr. Gail T. Hepburn, D.C. Boston Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
D'Class Beauty Salon Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Go Income Tax and Multi Services Randolph Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
Fusion Doll LLC Brockton Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Sonia's Tiny Tots Brockton Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Susans Super Cleaners Everett Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
1st choice braiding and beauty shop Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Rosalinda Beauty Salon Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Bebe Crece Family Child care Everett Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
Allante Fashions / Modelo (2 Different DBA Locations) Worcester Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Monica Bermejo Worcester Education Woman-Owned $25,000
Great comfort Home Care Brockton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
ABC Kids Daycare (Dione Q.Santos/ Day Care) worcester Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Out! For Reel Belchertown Other Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Disability-Owned Business $25,000
Just B Springfield Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Family Child Care Stoughton Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Tayla Made Dorchester Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Servicios Multiples Inc Lynn Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $20,000
ALL 4NS EVENT DESIGNS & DECORATIONS MEDFIELD Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Supplier Diversity Experts, LLC Roxbury Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Nahom Limo Service Dorchester Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
sharp designs Fitchburg Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
FIRST CHOICE GENERAL CLEANING INC REVERE Other Woman-Owned $10,000
JR Beauty Center Inc Oxford Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned $25,000
Party Perfect Boston Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Daisy De La Cruz Salem Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
New England Business Surplus, Inc. Worcester Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
A&T Nails and Spa Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Affordable Airport Car Service Springfield Transportation Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $10,000
Monterrosa Consulting Investments Revere Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Prime Limo Services Cambridge Transportation Woman-Owned $20,000
Milford Taxi & Livery, Inc. Milford Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
AXIOM CONSULTING GROUP, INC. MILTON Retail Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $25,000
Beacon Trust Insurance LLC Braintree Insurance Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
VERAS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LLC Roslindale Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Nail Care By Hannah Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Bea’s Nails Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
Grassia Gerges milton Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Style & Grace Beauty Studio Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
PEEK-A-BOO Lynn Social Services Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Rachel Beauty Salon Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
H & L BOSTON, LLC BRIGHTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
YVESTA DOR LLC Haverhill Manufacturing Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Bakes & Cakes Bakery LLC Everett Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
HEALTHY WAY Quincy Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
D' Veiga Clamor Throne Chairs New Bedford Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Quanta Development LLC Somerville Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Bermudez Tax Services HOLYOKE Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Brightshine Commercial Cleaning worcester Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Chu Ling Dance Academy Boston Social Services Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
PHENOMENAL CHEERLEADING ASSOCIATION BROCKTON Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
William Murrell, dba MURRELLI Boston Media / Communications Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $10,000
MDK Brand Management Quincy Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Day Care Mundo Infantil Lawrence Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
SURDOUE' BOUTIQUES SPRINGFIELD Retail Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
Eva Tejeda Mattapan Social Services Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Ewura's Collections and Event Planning Worcester Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
CHI THERAPY LLC BOSTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
Rosy's Beauty Salon Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Essence of Pearls Counseling Malden Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Bondij Inc. Milton Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Olga's Beauty Salon Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Cambridge Coin-Op Laundry Worcester Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Vicky's Restaurant Lynn Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Communication via Design Boston Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
BJM Fusion Inc Clinton Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
MYNADALACH CLEANING SERVICES INC LAWRENCE Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
NGUYEN DO LLC AVON Retail Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Luxe Ventures LLC peabody Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Rebecca’s Beauty Bar Tewksbury Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
JAY'S BED AND BREAKFAST LLC HOLYOKE Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Thailina Keth Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
JLKK LLC QUINCY Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Laura Barner Dorchester Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
ALMA BEAUTY SALON AVON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Lomba Realty Taunton Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Hytech Computer Adams Information Technology (IT) LGBTQ+-Owned Disability-Owned Business Veteran-Owned $10,000
African Authentics Chelsea Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Deyaniras Day Care Lawrence Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Season's Nails & Spa Salem Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
FIRST ORIENTAL GROCERY INC CHICOPEE Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Fenny's Salon boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
KoolDecor Malden Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
Little Angels Home Childcare Fall River Social Services Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
GoodWorks Coffee House Chicopee Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Jomama's yarmouth South yarmouth Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned $25,000
M & T Computers Lynn Retail Woman-Owned $10,000
Botánica San Elias lawrence Other Woman-Owned $15,000
ZELAYAS CONSTRUCTION INC MALDEN Construction Woman-Owned $25,000
Maria's Day Care Lawrence Education Woman-Owned $10,000
Ages & Stages F. Daycare Lynn Education Woman-Owned $25,000
Dulce's Day Care Lawrence Education Woman-Owned $10,000
Giggles and Scribbles Family Child Care Brockton Education Woman-Owned $25,000
BEST NAIL FALL RIVER Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned $20,000
Sexy Nails Lowell Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned $20,000
E Z Price Cleaners Malden Other Woman-Owned $15,000
SAIGON CENTER CORP WORCESTER Other Woman-Owned $25,000
HIGH STREET BEAUTY SPA LTD BOSTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Mayur, LLC, dba YogiBalls Dorchester Manufacturing Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Minilax nails and spa Leominster Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
SAORI Worcester Worcester Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
Lovely Nails Chatham Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
MT Entertainment LLC (also doing business as King Of Hearts Entertainment LLC) Quincy Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
DENISE D. HARPER-FORDE, RPR, CSR, CRR Springfield Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Angel nails & spa Inc Waltham Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
UNION TRAVEL N TOURS LYNN Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Just In Time LLC Dorchester Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Wally's Cafe Inc Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned Not Applicable $25,000
Beauty Center Framingham Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
ANDREAS VAULT canton Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
e-Dume Tax Consulting Jamaica Plain Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned $10,000
Step Ahead Early Education & Childcare Center Randolph Education Woman-Owned $25,000
Diva Paradise Inc. Newton Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Sola LLC NORTHAMPTON Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Las Palmas Restaurant Lawrence Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
Trejo Multiservices Lynn Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
GORGEOUS NAILS CAMBRIDGE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
ROSADO ENVIRONMENTAL LLC MARLBOROUGH Construction Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Reyita’s Family Child Care Dorchester Education Minority-Owned Woman-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
THE EYEBROW PLACE INC Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Quicklink Tax-Multi Services Roxbury Finance / Banking Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Jump Nation LLC Shrewsbury Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Sonia's Beauty Salon Dorchester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Fancy Nail Spa Service INC Springfield Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
TRISH HAIR SALON LOWELL Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
QUEEN BEE NAILS & SPA LOWELL Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
PHOENIX HAIR SALON INC QUINCY Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Yvelisse Perdomo DBA Yvelisse Beauty Hair Salon lawrence Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Trio’s Mexican Grill LLC LYNN Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Tatnuck Cleaners Worcester Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
KRYSTEN'S NAIL SPA & WAXING NATICK Beauty / Personal Care LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Hollywood Nail Design Somerville Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned $20,000
ARGAN PALACE BEAUTY SPA REVERE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
style 24 Attleboro Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Mary Massage Therapy Inc Quincy Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Rainbow Learning Center / Yhoaira Rivera Revere Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
THE NEW PERFECT NAILS SPA INC TAUNTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Queen Nails Lawrence Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned $25,000
Tanuk Inc dba Meal Mantra Newton Manufacturing Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
AEGEAN SEA INC WAKEFIELD Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Tasha Michele’s Kloset Inc. Boston Retail Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
MALDEN NAILS SPA MALDEN Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Nail pro Dedham Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Caminito de Ensenanza Family Daycare dorchester Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
DUWAL LLC Malden Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $25,000
Velocity Dance Company Quincy Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
AMERICAN NAIL STYLE WEYMOUTH Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Beautacious Nail Salon Methuen Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
Quincy nails llc Quincy Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Sofia Family Day care Boston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
Maria Child Care Roxbury Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
HOUSE OF STYLE BROCKTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Skin Deep Skin and Beauty Concepts Quincy Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
BioMarketing Insight Woburn Life Sciences / Biotechnology Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned $5,000
Saigon Restaurant Millis Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Patty Berg Entertainment & Marketing Boylston Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
One Price Dry Cleaning Quincy Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
In Tune Massage Somerville Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Disability-Owned Business $15,000
BK Tile & Stone LLc Greenfield Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
Princess hair palace and spa inc Dorchester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
AMANUEL TRANSPORTATION INC WEST ROXBURY Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Kelco Business Management LLC Bellingham Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
MERRIMACK STREET CONVENIENCE Lowell Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Casa De Reinas Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Long View Entertainment, Inc N Brookfield Media / Communications Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
Fun Colors Family Child Care Boston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Dsoris Beuty Salon Dorchester Agriculture, Mining or other Natural Resource Extraction Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
Olivia McClendon DBA Billy Dean Thomas Boston Media / Communications LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Hien Vuong Restaurant Dorchester Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Essential Advanced Skincare and Medspa Dedham Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Raices Beauty Salon and Day Spa LYNN Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Alida's Family Day Care Hyde Park Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Daumos Boutique & Atelier Boston Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Givansweets Watertown Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
pefel inc LYNN Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Law Office of Sherrie A. Niles, Esq. Franklin Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
LUIZINHA'S UNISEX HAIR SALON Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
Rosa’s Family Day Care Dorchester Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Little Angels Day Care Boston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $5,000
TRUC MAI T LUONG NATICK Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Jedwimg Mobile Corp North Attleboro Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Abbot's Pond Cleaners Andover Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
JDLS COUTURE LLC Dorchester Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
JOONPYO INC BROOKLINE Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Golden Nails & Spa Leominster Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Sunshine M & F Group, LLC Peabody Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Buckingham Rabbits Vintage Turners Falls Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Love Syndrome Store East Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
Stepping Stones Family Child Care and Preschool South Easton Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Chiro Wellness Professionals LLC QUINCY Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Lolys Boutique East Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Rose Nails Springfield Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Mass Education Center LLC Brookline Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
J&J NAILS SALON 2 LAWRENCE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Maria D Quezada Family Day Care Roxbury Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
Norfolk County Speech Services Norwood Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
PRETTY NAILS OF LOWELL INC TYNGSBOROUGH Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Zaza Nails & Spa Taunton Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $10,000
JOIE DE VIE NAILS & SPA TEWKSBURY Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Waterfront Acupuncture + Wellness, LLC Plymouth Health Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
MSKA, INC. WESTBOROUGH Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
NEW CANTON NAILS SALON INC Canton Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Precious Hearts Family Daycare Holbrook Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Tiffany nail spa Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Ana Maria's Family Child Care Chelsea Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
Sanchez Family Child Care Boston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
LCG Brands Consulting Marblehead Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
Maria's alteration and dry cleaning Burlington Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Fresscafe II, inc. Natick Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Fatima's Cafe LLC Worcester Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Hairlines Salon Malden Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
intriguing hair Hyde Park Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
Seuy Mack Tenn LLC QUINCY Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
TIFFANY'S AT HILLSIDE INC Weymouth Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
MARIA R ESPINAL DBA MARIA SALON HAVERHILL Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Quezada's Day care Boston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $5,000
Round The Clock Moving LLC Boston Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
ANGEREB, INC. CAMBRIDGE Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
HASCO USA INC. north andover Other Minority-Owned $15,000
Aldrich Cleaners Roslindale Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
perfection salon inc Braintree Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
Prospect Auto Inc. Cambridge Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned $25,000
Sangy Inc Springfield Retail Minority-Owned $25,000
Mystic Vending, LLC Andover Other LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Sicilicity Culinary Service LLC Dorchester Restaurant/Bar LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Saint Kirkos Inc. Boston Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
MVB Barbershop Fall River Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $15,000
BEST CHOICE TAX & FINANCIAL SERVICES CHELMSFORD Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
Boston Ink Body Art Specialize llc Mattapan Other Minority-Owned $25,000
UNION ML LOGISTICS LLC LYNN Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
MEJIA HANDYMAN AND CLEANING CORP LAWRENCE Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Jo Lim Inc. Framingham Other Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
The Nail Lounge of Belmont, LLC Belmont Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $15,000
V MODERN FURNITURE WORCESTER Retail Minority-Owned $25,000
MC Painting And Home Improvement Inc Haverhill Construction Minority-Owned $25,000
Cape Oz LLC Eastham Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned $25,000
Boston CDL Driving School, LLC EVERETT Education Minority-Owned $25,000
Synserekuts Newbedford Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
STONE & GARDEN SUPPLIES INC UPTON Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Sky Friends Inc. DBA Linden Cleaners Wellesley Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
Clearwater Branding Boston Media / Communications Minority-Owned $25,000
WAEL KASSAB DEDHAM Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Happy Colors Worcester Retail Minority-Owned $15,000
FrontMe Amherst Social Services Minority-Owned $15,000
Affordable Multi-Services Norwood Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $5,000
DUARTE GENERAL CLEANING SERVICE FRAMINGHAM Other Minority-Owned $20,000
CUT TO FIT BARBERSHOP Dorchester Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
JEHOVAH JIREH CAR SERVICE WALTHAM Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned $25,000
KAY VENTURES LLC LYNN Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
KIM-V NAILS & SPA INC DANVER Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $15,000
Bintimani Takeout Roxbury Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $10,000
ArmanArchitecture PLLC woburn Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
FERAS WARDE WESTFORD Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Abel's Painting, Inc. Framingham Construction Minority-Owned $25,000
7Hills Software, LLC Worcester Information Technology (IT) Minority-Owned $25,000
Lenny's Barber Shop Revere Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $20,000
Delicious Foods LLC Boston Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Oxby Inc. Malden Other Minority-Owned $25,000
ADDIS ABABA INC. WEST ROXBURY Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
The Dugout LLC Lynn Other Minority-Owned $25,000
J'S News Quincy Other Minority-Owned $5,000
Coley Communications Boston Education Minority-Owned $5,000
Adams Motor Transportation Inc boston Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Kim Nails Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $5,000
ABDALAH JABOUR NORWOOD Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Luxor Nails Studio Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
SKYLINE HOME HEALTHCARE LLC Northampton Health Care Minority-Owned $10,000
DANY KHOURY WRENTHAM Transportation Minority-Owned $20,000
Solace Healthcare Solutions, LLC Boston Health Care Minority-Owned $25,000
Rubin Taxi Inc. Boston Transportation Minority-Owned $20,000
H&H Discount Furniture Chelsea Agriculture, Mining or other Natural Resource Extraction Minority-Owned $25,000
Jamal Soufan MARSHFIELD Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
PREMIER ACCOUNTING SERVICES INC EVERETT Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
TAIBU NADAGA FRAMINGHAM Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
PEDRO M ARIAS PEREZ DBA PEDRO EASY TOWING LAWRENCE Transportation Minority-Owned $15,000
Escobar's Royalty Barbershop Springfield Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $10,000
CAMILOS BARBER SHOP LAWRENCE Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
Juleime Friends Lounge Inc Brockton Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
Carlitos Barbershop Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $15,000
Try me too breakfast and lunch Springfield Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
Donut-n-donuts&muffins Quincy Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
E Jake Enterprises, LLC Framingham Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $10,000
Eli’s place breakfast cafe Lawrence Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
Tip Top Nails Malden Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
Vargov Mechanical DENNIS PORT Construction Minority-Owned $10,000
Luxury Fast Ride INC wellesley Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Axhem Nonaj Electrician Holbrook Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
OZGAN ENTERPRISES CORP BRAINTREE Retail Minority-Owned $25,000
AHMAD MOJAHED DBA HIGHLAND DRY CLEANERS & TAILORING Somerville Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $15,000
S & G ACCOUNTING INC WEST ROXBURY Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
Double horse bistro inc Abington Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
DBVA LLC. Deerfield Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
TNT Dental Care, PC watertown Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
GVS Lowell Retail Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
HL Company Lynn Retail Minority-Owned $25,000
Cuticles Nail Salon Fairhaven Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Organic Nail & Spa Lexington Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Beautitudes Accounting LLC Lowell Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
Heavy Weight Moving Roxbury Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Emerald Transportation, LLC Mattapan Other Minority-Owned $25,000
The Razor Barbershop Roslindale Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $20,000
chacon restaurant group inc somerville Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
F&K Cleaning Services Inc NORTHBOROUGH Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Daawad Transportation Boston Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Rishon LLC Sharon Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $15,000
Culture shock corp dab House of culture boston Retail Minority-Owned $25,000
Bernal Woodworks, Inc. Great Barrington Construction Minority-Owned $25,000
CHARLES A WILSON DBA WILSON CLEANING COMPANY DORCHESTER Other Minority-Owned $10,000
Anthony's Auto Repair Dorchester Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned $25,000
RHH, INC DORCHESTER Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Maple Street Auto Center Inc Marlborough Retail Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
TIBA SERVICES INC DORCHESTER Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
CARMAN'S BEAUTY SALON BOSTON Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $15,000
Lachapelle Barbershop CO Roslindale Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
latin Shearc barber shop ROXBURY Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $20,000
VASQUEZ INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. Jamaica Plain Insurance Minority-Owned $25,000
South Sudan Corp. Hyde Park Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
FIDIAS TRONCOSO SERVICES JAMAICA PLAIN Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
Work hard eat good Medford Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
HJ SUPERMARKET LAWRENCE Other Not Applicable Other Minority Status $25,000
Heavenly Nails INC Orleans Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $20,000
North Randolph Cleaners Randolph Retail Minority-Owned $25,000
natures dry cleners inc North Andover Other Minority-Owned $25,000
KT STAR UPHOLSTERY Randolph Manufacturing Minority-Owned $20,000
Boston Services LLC Burlington Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
CAVALIER FENCING CLUB INC WALTHAM Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Nascence Inc DBA Happylemon boston Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
Hong's Cleaners Corporation Sharon Other Minority-Owned $25,000
New Saigon Restaurant East Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
GMA CORPORATION DORCHESTER Retail Minority-Owned $25,000
Fresh Line LLC Newton Wholesale Trade Minority-Owned $25,000
Skylines Nails Spa N. Dartmouth Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
LUCKY NAIL & SPA FAIRHAVEN Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
Tommy's Nails Woburn Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $10,000
Harbor Village Cleaners Sudbury Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Om Sai Enterprises Inc. Newton Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Nathan Sabanayagam DBA Naya Records Medford Other Minority-Owned $25,000
New China of Boston, INC. Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
Need Signs Will Paint Inc. Boston Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
DYNAMIC COMPUTER SERVICES INC Medford Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned $15,000
MAI & MAI INC HULL Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $10,000
YUMMY LUCKY STAR INC EAST WEYMOUTH Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
Mission Possible Arlington Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned $10,000
Super Wash Brockton Other Other Minority Status $15,000
Bliss Beauty and Co Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $10,000
Shara Porter Designs, Inc. New Bedford Retail Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
JOANNE ROSE FOLEY Norwood Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $5,000
Scout Moderation East Sandwich Media / Communications Woman-Owned Disability-Owned Business $25,000
Augusto Therapeutic Massage Hadley Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe Braintree Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned $20,000
Village Inn Cape Cod LLC Yarmouthport Hotels / Motels LGBTQ+-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
Flotsam and Jetsam Goods Eastham Wholesale Trade Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $10,000
Marconi's Co. ASHLAND Other Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Travassos Bakery Products, inc dba East End Bagels Ipswich Wholesale Trade Woman-Owned Disability-Owned Business $25,000
Cooper Coach, LLC Newburyport Transportation Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $15,000
All about the dog Upton Other Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $10,000
SPORT USA Attleboro Retail Disability-Owned Business $20,000
Hartward Group, LLC Chelmsford Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Veteran-Owned $5,000
Atlantic Book& Coin Brewster Retail Veteran-Owned $25,000
Steven F. Macek, Attorney at Law Stoughton Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Emerald Yoga Studio Pembroke Other LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Dino's Canteen Hanscom AFB Restaurant/Bar Disability-Owned Business $25,000
After Hours Systems Whitman Repair / Maintenance Veteran-Owned $15,000
Bella Sei Company LLC Braintree Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
FRENCH STYLE NAILS LONGMEADOW Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
DRIVERS TRANSPORTATION LLC FITCHBURG Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Four of Wands Inc. dba Willoughby's Rockport Retail Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business $25,000
I Do Wedding Inc Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Michaelangelos barbershop Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $25,000
Paradise Spa Salisbury Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Dancers Image Newton Retail Woman-Owned Disability-Owned Business Other Minority Status $25,000
Pentagon Studios Lawrence Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $15,000
Extra Solid Media LLC Braintree Information Technology (IT) Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Sakuraland LLC Chelmsford Restaurant/Bar LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Gigi's Restaurant LLC Maynard Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
CONSUELO'S BEAUTY SALON DORCHESTER Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
CRYSTAL NAIL SPA INC WABAN Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Aqua Nail Spa SWANSEA Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
ALLSTATE REDEMPTION CORPORATION FRAMINGHAM Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
S & T Associates, Inc QUINCY Other Minority-Owned $25,000
CIAO BELLA NAILS READING Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $15,000
DAZZLING NAIL CARE CAMBRIDGE Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $15,000
Kaya Beauty Spa & Salon Corp Somerville Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Brite-Kleen Signature Cleaners BILLERICA Retail Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
BAHNAN'S AUTO SALES, INC. WORCESTER Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Food for the Soul, Inc. Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
Modern Salons Westborough Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
LITTLE STEPS CHILD CARE INC East Boston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
SERENE NAILS NORTHBOROUGH Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
D&K Mart Inc BOSTON Wholesale Trade Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Little Celebrations Children's Event Rentals, LLC Stoughton Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Premier Latin Events, LLC Peabody Other Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
MR Tamole LLC dorchester Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $5,000
JEANNE LEE SALON BOSTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
SOPHIA NAILS AND SPA WOBURN Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
MABELL'S HAIR SALON SOMERVILLE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
CENTRE NAILS JAMAICA PLAIN Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Lucos Transportation, LLC Lowell Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Power of Healing LLC Andover Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Pope Kyrillos Inc Lowell Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $25,000
Compuway Computer Services Worcester Information Technology (IT) Minority-Owned $25,000
Embrace Detail & AutoSpa Peabody Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned $25,000
Family Redemption Center New Bedford Other Minority-Owned $10,000
RPR Computer Repair LLC. Lynn Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned $25,000
Megpix Photography Lowell Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $20,000
Watson Funeral Services LLC Worcester Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $25,000
Vrajria LLC PITTSFIELD Retail Minority-Owned $25,000
Tony's Transportation, Inc. Dorchester Transportation Minority-Owned $25,000
Maxcare Cleaners Quincy Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Chang Foods Inc d/b/a Lucky Garden Malden Other Minority-Owned $25,000
Mespelli Massage Therapy Millbury Health Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Linda Stella DBA Foraged Floral of Cape Cod Osterville Retail Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $25,000
Saigon Restaurant Worcester Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $15,000
ENM BOSTON INC WOBURN Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
Fatima Family Daycare Jamaica Plain Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Zayaan Inc boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Little Nest Red & Blue Child Care watertown Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
U'ya Nail Salon & Spa Inc Belmont Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Foo Chen LLC Bellingham Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
SUKU L PARIYAR LEXINGTON Other Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned $25,000
Mass Nails WELLESLEY Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
IMPERIAL SPA INC ABINGTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
ILASH & SPA Norwood Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
ISHINE CLEANERS, INC. EASTHAMPTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Roxynails Roslindale Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $15,000
Micro Plant Studio LLC Boston Retail LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
American Dry Cleaners Boston Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Nails Essential Spa Cohasset Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Top Nails North Attleborough Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
EXOTIC NAILS WILMINGTON INC WILMINGTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
PRETTY NAILS & SPA MILFORD Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
Legends Comix and Games Littleton Retail Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $10,000
MICHELLE'S NAIL DORCHESTER Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
NGUYETANH COMPANY INC WESTBOROUGH Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Comeketo Brazilian Steakhouse Leominster Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned Other Minority Status $25,000
ROTH CORPORATION STOUGHTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Cranberry Nail Spa & Salon Falmouth Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Elkarma Inc Millis Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
La Passe Dance Company LLC Norwood Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Nature's Way Enterprise Inc. Cambridge Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
O2 Yoga Studios LLC Somerville Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
DJ Nails Mattapan Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Harvard Eyebrow Threading Cambridge Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
JJ TOMODACHI, INC SALEM Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $25,000
Zheng Spa Inc CANTON Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $25,000
$9,985,000

"One hundred percent of the recipients are minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBTQ-owned, or owned by people with disabilities," Baker said.

Baker recently signed an additional $17.5 million for the small business grant program, along with $9 million for small business technical assistance and grants for 2021.

Mass. Grants - 50 or fewer employees

Business Name Business Address: City Industry Which of the following apply to your business? Amount
Aeon Nonprofit Training Associates LLC Lynn Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Disability-Owned Business $40,000
Dnutch Associates, Inc. Methuen Information Technology (IT) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business Veteran-Owned $75,000
Fruit Fair Supermarket Chicopee Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $50,000
ICARUS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, LLC Worcester Construction Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business $50,000
MexiRico springfield Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
little legacy club Framingham Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
Law Offices of Carmen V. Codjoe, P.C. Hyannis Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business Other Minority Status $10,000
Your Home Detox Ayer Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $10,000
Andy Ramos Electric LLC Holyoke Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
Shear Genius Enterprises Inc FALL RIVER Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business $30,000
KEN CHINS, INC Worcester Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $30,000
EZ Healthcare of Boston Group, Inc. Dorchester Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
Databento, Inc. Boston Information Technology (IT) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Evolution Resources LLC Roxbury Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Love And Mercy Salon LLC Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
We Can Too, Tambien Podemos lawrence Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
be. in Union Yoga, Inc. Somerville Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $70,000
AFRICAN GARDEN INC WALTHAM Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Daisy Little Learner Salem Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Colombian Boutique Corporation Chelsea Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
NEW ENGLAND HEALTHCARE CONTRACTORS, LLC Revere Health Care Disability-Owned Business Minority-Owned $10,000
Shadan Daycare Lawrence Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Pho D Inc Cambridge Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
MELIAM TRAVEL AND TAX SERVICES INC LYNN Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $30,000
TRULY CHERISHED HOME CARE & STAFFING AGENCY LLC leominster Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Twinkle Little Star, LLC Attleboro Falls Education Minority-Owned Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status $70,000
Beauty Batlles Lounge Chicopee Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Petits Details INC dba gather here Cambridge Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $70,000
Indigo Coffee Roasters, Inc. Florence Manufacturing Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $20,000
Eyespot LLC Chestnut Hill Retail Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Sweethearts of the Rodeo, Inc. Greenfield Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $50,000
Fun Little Learning Ark Salem Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
The Shell Shop LLC Provincetown Retail Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Angela's Preschool and Daycare LLC. Peabody Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Sowams Subs LLC Seekonk Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
Neighborhood Physical Therapy Rehab Center Inc. brockton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Habakkuk Media Services Leominster Media / Communications Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Bella Fiore Salon Inc. Methuen Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Lauren's Nail and Skin Salon Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $40,000
Massachusetts Mind Center LLC Boston Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $30,000
Toasted Flats INC EAST BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $40,000
Clarke's Cakes & Cookies, LLC Dorchester Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
Giant Coin Op Laundry Inc. Lowell Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $20,000
Nandita Kapoor, DMD, PC d/b/a Needham Dental Needham Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
Visiting Angels Raynham Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Hyannis Inn HYANNIS Hotels / Motels Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
SMILES HEALTH SERVICES, INC. WORCESTER Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $3,000
Ashley's Preschool & Daycare LLC Salem Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Jet Transportation, Inc Worcester Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
TREJO TRAVEL & MULTISERVICE LYNN Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $10,000
China Bar&Grill Restaurant Inc Methuen Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Gayatri Krupa Corp. South Yarmouth Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Pho Linh Quincy Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
Youth On The Move INC Springfield Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Miss Betty's Step In Time Day Care Center, Inc. Worcester Education Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
YG Corporation WORCESTER Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
ESK SERVICES INC WATERTOWN Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Angelica's Day Care Lowell Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
RANA DENTAL PC east bridgewater Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Venus Nails and Spa, LLC Fall River Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
RAY Services, Inc Lawrence Construction Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Law Office of Vesper Gibbs Barnes & Assoc. Boston Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
All Seasons Hospitality Inc. South Yarmouth Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
V O U CORPORATION LOWELL Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
MELCHRIS OF BOSTON, INC. LYNN Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Yee enterprises inc Haverhill Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
RUTA RAW JUICE BAR, LLC CANTON Construction Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
AMBER ROAD CAFE, LLC CANTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Kimarie Hair Salon Quincy Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
KUMON MATH AND READING CENTER OF LOWELL LOWELL Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Gigueres Appliances inc. Chicopee Retail Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $40,000
Kiddie Garden Early Learning Center Malden Education Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $50,000
Bilingual Montessori School of Sharon Natick Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Small Steps Daycare Lowell Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Comprehensive Dental Care Quincy Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Shreya Corp. Bourne Hotels / Motels Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Gentle Circle Learning Center, Inc. Worcester Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
UNIVERSAL FENCES INC WORCESTER Construction Woman-Owned $70,000
Simply Khmer Food Corp Lowell Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned $60,000
InTeahouse, Inc. Cambridge Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
PHO PARIS INC PEABODY Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
SUNSHINE DENTAL LLC south windsor Health Care Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Q Smile PC Quincy Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
New England Dental Specialists New Bedford Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Bonsai Nail Bar Attleboro Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Vicki Hui Zhu DMD, PC Peabody Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Spring Dental PC North Quincy Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Integrated Oral Health PC DBA My Smile Care Westford Health Care Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
EYE LUSH LLC Quincy Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Atlas Cable Services Inc. Everett Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Vernon Hill Pediatric Dentistry PC Worcester Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Patient Centered Medical Care Inc. Springfield Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Terra Luna Cafe, Inc. Lawrence Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned $75,000
Beyond Party Rentals Framingham Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
TATIS TRANSPORTATION, LLC lynn Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Stop N Save Brockton LLC Brockton Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
The Center After School Program Inc. Springfield Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Castle Hill Mini Marts Salem Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Rock-A-Bye Learning Environment TAUNTON Education Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $60,000
Law Offices of Donald E. Green Roxbury Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $60,000
Sure Pinoy Food Mart Inc Quincy Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
LTS Academy of Cosmetology Lawrence Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Olga Beauty's Salon Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Island Restaurant Malden LLC Malden Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $40,000
Total Life Energy Plan Framingham Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Katishia Gallishaw Ventures, Inc. Chicopee Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $5,000
Yi Julia Yang DDS PC Quincy Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Scituate Light Caregivers LLC Stoughton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Davinci Child Center Lawrence Education Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $50,000
Oh Jolie Catering Peabody Other Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned $10,000
WJFD-FM, INC. New Bedford Media / Communications Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned $75,000
Make It Personal Designs ROXBURY Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Belle North Exchange Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
T & T Computer Troubleshooters, Inc. Leominster Information Technology (IT) Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
Vanguard Dental LLC Springfield Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Marcelino Inc. Lynn Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Blue Harbor Dental PLLC Quincy Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Beachmont Pizza Corporation Revere Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Arya, Inc DBA Em Lash Studio Lynn Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Bright Kids Family Child Care Hyde Park Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
D Todo Party Lawrence Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
XYZ Family Day Care Quincy Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Family Rehab Clinic, Inc brockton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Align Orthodontics LLC Quincy Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Children's Early Learning Center of Danvers Danvers Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
YUDITH ESTER ALVAREZ INC Lawrence Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
EXCELSURE HOMES HEALTH CARE SOLUTIONS,LLC SPRINGFIELD Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Soul City Yoga Lynn Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Froggy's Play School Haverhill Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
BODY HEALING THERAPEUTIC Brockton Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Fachini Painting, Inc. Bellingham Construction Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Alpha Insurance Agency, Inc. Lowell Insurance Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Pho Countryside Quincy Restaurant/Bar Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Cristinas Learning Center Fall River Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC Pittsfied Hotels / Motels Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Excel Family Dental, PC Quincy Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
BOSTON ROAD SERVICE & CHARTER CORP BRIDGEWATER Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Woburn Dental Group, PC WOBURN Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Autumn Ahn Ashfield Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
1010 Dental On Elm Worcester Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
PARATEMPS, INC. Springfield Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
All Day Every Day Cleaning, LLC MEDFORD Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
American Business Data Science LLC Boston Information Technology (IT) Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $20,000
Cookies Cafe East Longmeadow Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Little Steps Learning Center LLC Scituate Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
BakuCare LLC HADLEY Social Services Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Dashiing Diivas South Hadley Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
Glamour nails Brockton Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
SUJATHA VUNDI HYANNIS Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
C & N Vietnamese Cuisine Inc Worcester Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Imperial Palace Inc Quincy Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned $75,000
Dudley Cafe Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Holyoke Charleys Philly Steaks Inc Holyoke Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Family & Cosmetic Dentistry of North Andover, LLC. North Andover Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
GRAVITAS HOME CARE SERVICES, INC WATERTOWN Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Cafe Azteca Inc Lawrence Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Villa Mexico Cafe LLC Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $50,000
Kay's Oasis Enterprises, Inc Dorchester Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
The Dermatology Center of Worcester, PC Worcester Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
MYDUNG TRAN AUBURN Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Chicken & Rice Guys Everett Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
TEND DA, INC. MALDEN Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Thread Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Georges Northern Lights Brockton Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
Vejigantes LLC BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
YOTEL LLC ROXBURY Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Ocean Treasure DBA Double Chin Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
Mema Services LLC FRAMINGHAM Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Panela Restaurant Corporation Lowell Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Little Q Company, Inc BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Desire Safety Transportation LLC. Dedham Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
yorae dubu inc. quincy Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Qualitech Professional Services Boston Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,001
Step One Childcare & Learning, Inc Melrose Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
PHEPHI SERVICES, INC. WOBURN Transportation Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
NINA NAILS REVERE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
EES Silver LLC dba Homewatch Caregivers Weymouth Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Imaginarium Childcare, Inc Weston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
G's LLC Haverhill Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Happy Tots Childcare Corp. Wayland Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Gallery EyeCare, LLC Roxbury Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Achilito's Taqueria Jamaica Plain Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
West End Dining LLC Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
Flores Mantilla II, Inc. BOSTON Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
ANNIE'S NAILS QUINCY Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Second Nature Social Skills, LLC Plymouth Health Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Disability-Owned Business $50,000
Valsos Table & Bar Revere Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
HM&JJ Corporation FRANKLIN Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
TIP TOP SALON MALDEN Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $60,000
Pasteur Restaurant II, Inc Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Little Kids Academy Arlington Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Mehillaj Inc Worcester Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Other Minority Status Woman-Owned $75,000
Miranda Family Corp DBA Swimming Pool Center lawrence Retail Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
K R Hennessey Ventures Inc Plymouth Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
COLOR NAILS & SPA EVERETT Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
NATURAL NAILS BROCKTON Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $20,000
ZEN NAIL SPA HOPKINTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned $70,000
Wayland Montessori Preschool INC wayland Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
FETI Travel Inc. Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
J&M Family Initiative LLC Woburn Social Services Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Taipei Cuisine Inc Quincy Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
LIDA CHEA QUINCY Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Ana Crespo Family Child Care Boston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
Harvest Hot Pot INC MALDEN Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
DKPS LLC Nantucket Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Everbright Dental Stoughton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Arch Dental Care PC Northampton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
MY LITTLE BEST FRIENDS EARLY LEARNING CENTER, LLC. MALDEN Education Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
MAGNUS LOGISTICS AND BUSINESS SERVICES LLC CANTON Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $40,000
Worcester Hills Dental P.C. Worcester Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
lucky nails & spa,inc pittsfield Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Law Offices of Talia Barrales P.C. Boston Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Myra J Brennan DMD PC Hingham Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
LE SISTERS, LLC dba SUBWAY Springfield Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Sengly Snack Corp DBA Eggroll Cafe Lowell Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Albertha Ryan Mattapan Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
EAM Management Boston Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Pediatric Dentistry of Concord and Marlborough Concord Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
BK Tile & Stone LLC Greenfield Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
376 Dental Studio Waltham Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Happy Teeth Dental Care, PC Shrewsbury Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
The Java Room Chelmsford Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
PCTERRACE LLC Brookline Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Nanobiosym Diagnostics, Inc Cambridge Life Sciences / Biotechnology Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
KALIKAMAI, INC. Somerville Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
JC Dry Cleaners LLC Worcester Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
NMTI General Contractors, Inc. Lynn Construction Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
MATKIM INDUSTRIES, INC. OXFORD Manufacturing Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Pure Dental PC Jamaica Plain Health Care Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
DR. PATRICIA WU, DMD, PC Malden Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Whittier Health Pharmacy Inc Roxbury-Crossing Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Longwood MRI Specialists Inc Brookline Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Delighted Caregivers Inc Dracut Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Jacinta Menezes Fernandes DDS PC Andover Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Bright New Beginnings LLC Chelmsford Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Coral Dental Care Salem Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Lisel Garcia DBA Market International Ins. Agency Pembroke Insurance Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Hayden Management, Inc. DBA: Boston Chinatown Dental Center Boston Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Enlivity Corporation NEWTON HIGHLANDS Life Sciences / Biotechnology Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
ONEGIG CO. Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Chen Yuan Inc Everett Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Lombardi Bakery Service, Inc. Worcester Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Q & Q RESTAURANT, INC. Lowell Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
OMEGA CLEANERS OF W SPRINGFIELD, LLC WEST SPRINGFIELD Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
YeeJac Enterprises LLC Medford Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
Ogarit, Inc Warwick Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
PARIS NAILS OF CAPE COD INC CENTERVILLE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Lowell Tooth Docs Lowell Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Awakening Excellence ADH West Roxbury Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
EMONE TOFU, INC MALDEN Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
KE Dental, PC Worcester Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Lavish Beauty Bar Peabody Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
McLane Research Laboratories, Inc. E. Falmouth Manufacturing Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
DELICIOUS RESTAURANT INC BROCKTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
International Translation Company, LLC Boston Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
K-9 MERCANTILE PROTECTION, INC PLYMOUTH Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Cassandra T. Richard, D.M.D., P.C. Salem Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
ADA FAMILY CHILD CARE DORCHESTER Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
BOSTON CITY FLORIST, INC. BOSTON Retail Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Futago ya inc boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
LIN ORTHODONTICS P.C. Newton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Luxury nails & spa Wilmington Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Kiddie Time Educational Child care Marlborough Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
H & E Hospitality Group, Inc. DBA Coco Leaf Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
PHO 89, INC. Randolph Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $60,000
Lamour By Design, Inc. Randolph Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Platinum Insurance Agency Inc Burlington Insurance Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Celedon Law PC Marlborough Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
EMF COLLISION CENTER & AUTO DETAIL CORP. NORWOOD Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
angers trucking inc sturbridge Other Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
GOLDEN NAILS, INC. BROCKTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Liz's Hair Care, Inc Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
change:WATER Labs Cambridge Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
2By2003INC Lowell Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
We Grow Microgreens, LLC Roslindale Agriculture, Mining or other Natural Resource Extraction Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
ONE THIRTY NINE COPELAND STREET, CORP QUINCY Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
BRIANTHY RESTAURANT, INC. MALDEN Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
SICDRONE Peabody Manufacturing Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
The Clip Shop LLC Williamstown Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Reyna Services, LLC Jamaica Plain Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
GENESIS BEAUTY SALON Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $40,000
HRC Corp Inc dba Prime Pharmacy Dorchester Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Toan & Hung Corporation DBA Nails & Co. Spa Peabody Peabody Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
ST Learning Center LLC Medford Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Woburn Family Dental Inc. Woburn Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
KALAJI CORPORATION LEXINGTON Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $50,000
KUSHALA SIP COFFEE HOUSE, LLC STONEHAM Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Family Hardware corp. dorchester Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
BBL Home Improvement LLC Middleboro Construction Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
Kakkoii Sashimi Inc MALDEN Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
DiDi Center Street Weston, LLC Weston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Inside Out Communications, Inc. Holliston Media / Communications Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
THREADING PLACE, INC., THE MEDFORD Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Days Cleaning Services, Inc. FRAMINGHAM Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $20,000
Big East Security Integrations LLC Wrentham Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $10,000
Lumiere Dental Spa, LLC Quincy Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Wilkeys Gymnastics Tewksbury Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Psych Expertise, LLC NEWTON HIGHLANDS Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Little Theatre School, LLC Lynn Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Colette Phillips Communications Boston Media / Communications Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
TC Beauty Corporation Peabody Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Robyn Glover, PHD Watertown Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Nadezhda D. Pokrovskaya DMD PC North Eastham Health Care Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
A & E AUTO REPAIR INCORPORATED Medford Repair / Maintenance Woman-Owned $60,000
KC Cleaners & Tailors, Inc. (D/B/A Corner Cleaners) West Newton Other Woman-Owned Other Minority Status $40,000
Hangzhou restaurant Inc DBA szechuan's dumpling Arlington Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned $30,000
LAN NAIL SALON BOSTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned $30,000
Lewandos Cleaners Needham Other Woman-Owned $75,000
Cooper Financial Services Inc Dorchester Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $75,000
A2 Medical Inc. Middleton Health Care Minority-Owned $50,000
FINEST GRANITE INC SOUTHBOROUGH Construction Other Minority Status $20,000
Cha's Taekwon-do Needham Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $75,000
LCW ASSOCIATES, INC. CAMBRIDGE Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
Lato Corporation quincy Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $75,000
sai sradha corp/ D B A Skaketbeach motel Orleans Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned $75,000
MKA Nail & Spa Corp Stoughton Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $50,000
DLP Hospitality LLC West Springfield Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned $75,000
Tai-Sen, Inc. Concord Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
Sea Otters LLC dba MaidPro of Cape Cod West Yarmouth Repair / Maintenance LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Pioneer Valley CrossFit Northampton Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
G & E CAB INC HYDE PARK Transportation Minority-Owned $30,000
Feng Shui Express, LLC Tyngsboro Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
Stephen Chung, Architect Wayland Other Minority-Owned $10,000
Tu Moda Spa for Beauty and Wellness Inc. Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $75,000
Barrington's Autumn Lunenburg Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $10,000
C&D Industries, Inc Holyoke Other Minority-Owned $75,000
TERRA NOSSA INC BROCKTON Retail Minority-Owned $75,000
JAMAICA MI HUNGRY LLC Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
Merrimack Valley Real Estate Solutions LLC Lawrence Repair / Maintenance Minority-Owned $20,000
Raj Malhotra Weston Information Technology (IT) Minority-Owned $10,000
Pari Devang Corp West Yarmouth Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned $75,000
Woohsun, LLC Templeton Retail Minority-Owned $20,000
US taekwondo Training center, INC Leominster Other Minority-Owned $75,000
Salem Nail Bar Limited Parnership Salem Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $75,000
DGC Restaurant, Inc Chelmsford Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
B&F Home Care Services, Inc Chelsea Health Care Minority-Owned $40,000
Resource Management, Inc. FITCHBURG Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $60,000
FORGE PROMOTIONS, LLC Attleboro Wholesale Trade Minority-Owned $75,000
Richways Auto School LLC Worcester Education Minority-Owned $40,000
West Napoli Pizza West Roxbury Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $30,000
NapperTandys Millis Inc. Millis Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
BROOKLINE FAMILY Restaurant Brookline Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $50,000
Oversee Alliance, Inc Woburn Information Technology (IT) Minority-Owned $75,000
STARLIGHT TOURS INC. WOBURN Transportation Woman-Owned $75,000
ORCHID LANPHUONG INC RANDOLPH Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned $30,000
Kathy's Nails Design Dorchester Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $50,000
Love Art Udon Comm LLC Cambridge Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters Brewster Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Moonshine Kitchen LLC BOSTON Finance / Banking Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Golden S. Corporation, Inc. Northborough Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Jennifer J. Lee, DMD, PC Medfield Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Foliage Beauty Inc Brookline Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Newton School for Children, Inc. Newton Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Dugu Inc Medfield Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Global Montessori School, Inc Belmont Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Irays Santamaria, DMD. LLC dba Warshauer and Santamaria Boston Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Delectable Desires Pastries West Roxbury Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Bolton General and Cosmetic Dentistry Bolton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Canvas Salon and Spa Westborough Retail Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
Above and Beyond Catering, Inc. Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Maria E. Cardenas D.M.D., P.C. Wellesley Hills Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
South Shore Wealth Management, Inc Quincy Finance / Banking Minority-Owned $20,000
1620 Wine Bar Corporation Plymouth Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
7th Wave Inc. Rockport Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
RIA Brewing INC BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $60,000
Fox Ballroom Dance Studio Marlborough Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned $75,000
Arimann Building Services, Inc Randolph Other Minority-Owned $50,000
BIGOTERIA GALLERY INC DORCHESTER Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $10,000
Eco Urban Solutions LLC D/B/A Lapels dry cleaning boston Other Minority-Owned $75,000
Mamadou’s Artisan Bakery Winchester Retail Minority-Owned $50,000
Hillside Harvest Milton Manufacturing Minority-Owned $10,000
Top Line Granite Design, Inc. Tyngsboro Wholesale Trade Minority-Owned $75,000
LIMA USA AUTO SALES INC DBA CM AUTO MALDEN Repair / Maintenance Other Minority Status $50,000
Main Street Motors Auto Center INC WORCESTER Repair / Maintenance Other Minority Status $50,000
JC AUTO CENTER INC worcester Repair / Maintenance Other Minority Status $20,000
NORTH AMERICA PAINTING CO INC NORTHBOROUGH Construction Other Minority Status $60,000
LUCAS LIMA HAIR STYLE INC MARLBOROUGH Beauty / Personal Care Other Minority Status $10,000
BEAUTY TIMES NAILS AND SPA GREAT BARRINGTON Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $75,000
Triple Sushi Inc N Billerica Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $70,000
Wing Tai Corp DAB Umi Japanese Steakhouse Swansea Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $10,000
WILD BLOSSOM LLC WESTWOOD Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
Quan's Kitchen Of Hanover Inc. HANOVER Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
Yun's Corporation Townsend Other Minority-Owned $40,000
Cloud Control Solutions Inc. Walpole Information Technology (IT) Minority-Owned $40,000
Vivi At Brighton Inc Brighton Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $30,000
A & K NAIL DESIGN INC WILMINGTON Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $50,000
Amesbury Hospitality LLC Amesbury Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned $75,000
Sweethart Corp Inc Salisbury Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
personal best fitness, llc Boston, MA Beauty / Personal Care LGBTQ+-Owned Woman-Owned $50,000
Craft Beauty, Inc South hadley Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $40,000
spotless carpet inc (dba flooring america) Franklin Retail Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
Xhale Massage LLC Stow Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $30,000
Valley Transporter Amherst Transportation Veteran-Owned $75,000
Science Education for All Chelmsford Education Veteran-Owned $10,000
Cindy's Drive in granby Restaurant/Bar Veteran-Owned $75,000
Cafe 641 Corp. Hudson Restaurant/Bar Veteran-Owned $60,000
Parker Glass, LLC Gardner Retail LGBTQ+-Owned $50,000
Bruiser’s Barbeque South Hadley Other Veteran-Owned $20,000
The Lasting Moment LLC Clinton Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Not Applicable Disability-Owned Business $10,000
AJEC Engineering Corporation Oxford Manufacturing Veteran-Owned $75,000
Fleet Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Medford Other Veteran-Owned $75,000
BP TAX ALLIANCE GROUP EVERETT Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $20,000
Beautiful Cut Allston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Diki Shining Star Childcare Center, Inc Somerville Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Banana Killer Inc dba I Dream of Gelato PROVINCETOWN Other Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $10,000
JBM HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL SERVICES INC WALTHAM Transportation Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
A Joyful Adult Health Care Center Woburn Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Lee Nails North Darthmouth Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
C7 Hospitality Group, LLC Andover Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
casa b llc Somerville Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Dado Tea, LLP Cambridge Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Chocolate Therapy Framingham Manufacturing Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Saus Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Foxboro Learning LLC Foxborough Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
eBridge Education Center, Inc. Westborough Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Panda Cub Academy Brookline Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
MSL Enterprises Mattapan Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Rice & Beyond Inc. DBA Peppercorn House Woburn Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $70,000
Devonshire Restaurant Group, LLC BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
NEW HUDSON SUPER BUFFET MA INC. Hudson Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Kyoto of Tewksbury INC TEWKSBURY Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Parmar and Sons, Inc Hadley Hotels / Motels Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Chin Family LLC dba Corner Pub of Chinatown Boston Construction Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $50,000
Bon Me Foods LLC Roxbury Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Akal LLC DBA Jump On In Boston Boston Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
HYP LLC DBA PAGU Cambridge Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Nussli118 Cambridge Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Accessnowhomecare Billerica Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $10,000
Needham Montessori Inc Needham Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Bubbles & Polish Nails and Day Spa Littleton Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Mariposa Child Care Center, Inc. Dedham Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Azucar Tapas Bar Maynard Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
TNN inc Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
ORCHID D&T, INC dba ORCHID DRY CLEANING NEWTON HIGHLANDS Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Kuala Lumpur Inc Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Jackson Square Tavern Weymouth Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Mei Mei Restaurant Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Yp inc Burlington Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
coco nail bar inc westford Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
KAJU INC BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
ST Oriental Corporation Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
No 1 Sakana Inc Raynham Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Four Seasons Nails & Spa Inc. DANVERS Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Littleton Learning LLC Littleton Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
NASHOBA GLOBAL INC NORTH ANDOVER Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
The Energy Lab Inc Mansfield Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
Sura BBQ Boston, Inc Medford Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
JPizle Kitchen Jamaica Plain Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
V & V NAILS NORTH ANDOVER Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Butternut Bakehouse Arlington Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Adventures in Montessori LLC Jamaica Plain Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Wicked Ice LLC Allston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
PERFECTION NAIL SPA, INC. Tyngsborough Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
AR NAIL BAR & LOUNGE SOMVERVILLE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Blooming Sky Inc Boston Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $50,000
Ecco Trattoria Inc Weymouth Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Bubor Cha-Cha Rest LLC BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
RANPAT, INC DBA RAIL TRAIL ALE HOUSE Southwick Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Sulgrave Inc. Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Maki Maki Japanese Restaurant Inc Woburn Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
FNC Squared Inc Norfolk Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
OM SHRI AGASI MATA LLC AUBURN Hotels / Motels Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Yama Zakura Corp NORTHBOROUGH Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
SUPREME NAILS BOSTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Lux Nails Milford Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
I BEAUTY LOUNGE SOUTH BOSTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Fomu Tremont Street Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
NAIL EXPRESSION WAKEFIELD Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $4,000
SHENG LIN INC CAMBRODGE Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Rock and Roll Daycare Central Square, LLC Cambridge Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Food at 5 LLC, dba 5 Corners Kitchen MARBLEHEAD Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
La Cibaena Bakery Inc. Lawrence Other Minority-Owned $40,000
Unique Concepts, LLC Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Relaxsation Corp BOSTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
The Winchester Dog, Inc. (dba Pet Pals) Winchester Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Cafe Misono, Inc. Chesnut Hill Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
JenLil LLC Bedford Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Korean Garden NORTH ADAMS Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Carlos Cucina Italiana Allston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
J&A NAILS SPA WEYMOUTH Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $40,000
QUEEN BEE NAILS SALON BRIGHTON Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $50,000
BELLA NAILS & SPA SAUGUS Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Tails Inc Jamaica Plain Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Z&J Restaurant Inc Waltham Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Hair Adventure hair salon Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Bibi Cafe & Bakery WESTWOOD Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
NATICK NAILS AND SPA NATICK Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $40,000
Fantastic Nail & Spa darthmouth Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $50,000
AWESOME NAILS DORCHESTER Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Pollos a la Brasa El Chalan, Inc East Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
Lamei Hot Pot Brookline Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
North Reading Family Dentistry, PLLC Middleton Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Yoong Tong Thai Restaurant Northborough Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Footworx Reflexology Spa LLC Saugus Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Erdem LLC BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Su Escuela Language Academy /SELA The International Private School Hingham Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Dilish Corporation Dba: Quick Food Mart Cambridge Retail Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $20,000
ANKANG CORPORATION CAMBRIDGE Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Gurung LLC MEDFIELD Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Taunton cosmetic Dentistry Raynham Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
J&Z Foods Corporation Brookline Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
DealTas Inc. Dedham Other Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned Other Minority Status $60,000
DuChang Investments Inc Natick Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
PURELUXE, INC. NEWTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
W&S Group, LLC Gloucester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Nithya Minnah, LLC d/b/a Minnah & Korn Orthodontics On Newbury St Boston Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
luxury palace beauty salon dorchester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
D PRO NAILS AND SPA CORP INC BILLERICA Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $40,000
YUSHAN FOOD LLC BEVERLY Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $30,000
Bella Sisters hair salon and spa Natick Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
FARANDOLE, LLC Boston Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Happy Nails & Spa Inc Great Barrington Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
JUO NAILS & SPA INC. WAKEFIELD Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
HUAMULAN, INC. WALTHAM Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
RBLB, INC. Cohasset Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
CAMBRIDGE CONSULTING NETWORK, INC. BRIGHTON Education Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
DR. ANNA VISHART PLLC WATERTOWN Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Doctors of High street LLC Boston Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Affiliates in Foot Care, PC Woburn Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
MAGIC NAILS, INC MEDFIELD Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $70,000
LUXY NAILS BAR CORP PEMBROKE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $50,000
Jas Nutri Fit Lynn Other Minority-Owned $20,000
Ronnie Du DMD and Associates. PC Sudbury Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Qualed Inc. dba Montessori Kids Universe of Beverly Beverly Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
L. Lawrence Store, LLC. Lawrence Retail Minority-Owned $40,000
Pham Medical Associates, P. C. Cambridge Health Care Minority-Owned Veteran-Owned $75,000
Tres Gatos, LLC Jamaica Plain Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $69,999
CJR, INC LEE Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
TREVA15 LLC dba Waxing the City Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $50,000
KSK BEACON CLEANERS CORPORATION WELLESLEY Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Tmtran88 LLC Framingham Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Drs. Biondo & Foley Dental Group LLC Wilmington Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
K B SPA, INC. MEDFORD Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Other Minority Status Minority-Owned $75,000
Veracruz Foods, Inc. Northampton Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Steve & B Company Provincetown Hotels / Motels LGBTQ+-Owned Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $75,000
L & C PRETZELS INC Dartmouth Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $70,000
Kayuh One LLC dba Row House Boston Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $70,000
Brookline Progressive Dental Team Boston Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Acton Coffee House Acton Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
The Brookline Ballet School LLC Brookline Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
French Press LLC d/b/a French Press Bakery & Cafe Needham Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Suffolk Dental Group Boston Health Care Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
PHONG T TRAN WALPOLE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Medical Billing Specialists, Inc. Norwood Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
RISE BEAUTY STUDIO CO. Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Recreo Coffee & Roasterie West Roxbury Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
House of Fortune Inc. Plainville Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
H & T VARIETY, INC. Rockland Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Pizzarello & Silvestro Family Dentistry LLC Stoneham Health Care Veteran-Owned Woman-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
Tenditong Inc Braintree Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Shrestha, Inc. Cambridge Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
COMPAGONUNC, INC NEWTON CENTER Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Trosnesbles LLC DBA Pintxo Pincho Tapas Bar Woburn Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Stephen Hunter Childcare Inc. Middleton Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
YDC CORP NEWTON HIGHLANDS Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
MetroWest Urologic Associates, PC Natick Health Care Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Ganesh Corp Raynham Hotels / Motels Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Chan Mock Architects LLC CAMBRIDGE Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Flat Black Coffee Company, Ltd. Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
FLAMING GRILL ROSLINDALE, INC. CHICAGO Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
JCW Enterprises, Inc. So. Yarmouth Hotels / Motels Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
NOBBY NAILS & SPA, INC. BURLINGTON Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
The Knowledge Connection, Inc. Ashland Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Kristen Choe Dority, DMD, PC DBA Parkside Dental Care Boston Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Big Time Boston Food, Inc. Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Lexington Dental Care, Brenda J. Nishimura DDS LLC Lexington Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
DASONG, INC NORTHBOROUGH Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $60,000
Natick Charley's Philly Steaks, Inc Natick Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Orthodontics By Design,PC Wakefield Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Simash LLC Lexingtom Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
LNL Hospitality LLC Sturbridge Hotels / Motels Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Sun Tree Childcare LLC Lexington Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Fontelux Hospitality Systems, LLC Falmouth Hotels / Motels LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
New Feng Shui Inc Medford Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Sweet Desserts, Inc Randolph Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
The Wonder School INC. Belmont Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
JOEST LLC Dedham Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
WAKEFIELD NAIL & SPA, INC. WAKEFIELD Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Camellia 68 Nails and Spa Stoneham STONEHAM Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Healthy Smile Dental llc HINGHAM Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Xtreme Ninja Martial Arts LLC Medford Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
JUMBO SEAFOOD RESTAURANT OF NEWTON Inc. NEWTON CENTER Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
The Dudley Chateau Wayland Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Passion Nails & Spa North Andover Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
LML GREEN DRY CLEANING, LLC Wilmington Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
Rosab Academy LLC Wakefield Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $40,000
Beautica Nails & Spa Marshfield Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Evergrin Dental PC hingham Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
KIMS FAMILY CORP SUNDERLAND Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Wicked Winks Inc. Burlington Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Top Nails Somerset Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
EXOTIC NAILS & SPA PEPPERELL Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
ANP Ventures, Inc. Newton Centre Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Other Minority Status Woman-Owned $30,000
Together We Learn LLC FRAMINGHAM Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Arthur Enterprises Inc Bridgewater Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
PEACOCK NAILS & HAIR SALON Worcester Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $50,000
Salome Farzaneh, DMD, PC Waltham Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Covet Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Mercea LLC Westford Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
VICTORIA GL LLC BOSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
D & G Cleaning Corporation Revere Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
Mimosa Nails Corporation Dorchester Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Center for Dental Medicine & Reconstruction, PLLC Lincoln Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Shadi's Inc. d/b/a Shadi's Restaurant North Andover Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
BLISS NAILS & SPA ASSEMBLY, INC SOMERVILLE Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
NANCY'S NAILS & SPA INC STONEHAM Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $60,000
WTC Victor, LLC Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Other Minority Status $70,000
RADEUS VENTURES INC Lexington Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
A PLUS NAIL Dracut Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Ty Restaurant Group, Inc. East Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
BostonRen LLC Allston Media / Communications Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Cambridge Eye Group, Inc Cambridge Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $60,000
Boston Perfect Eyebrows LLC Allston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
Tartt's Nursery School Incorporated Boston Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
XI SUN DMD LLC lexington Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Two Little Owls Schoolhouse, LLC Cambridge Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
EMJ Financial Services Inc E Weymouth Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
American Juice, Inc Brookline Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $20,000
Olive Tree LLC DBA The Brookline Pizza SPA Brookline Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
Castellucci, Wysocki & Osorio Dental Group, LLC Wayland Health Care Woman-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
TPB ENTERPRISES INC FRAMINGHAM Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $60,000
Los Mellos Cleaning Services Inc Boston Other Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $40,000
ZK FOOD CORPORATION Weymouth Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $20,000
South Shore Dental Group, LLP Braintree Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Pawsitive Dawg Waltham Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Kilo 1 Applications Group LLC NATICK Other Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Skinners Sugar House INC East Bridgewater Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $70,000
COCO PLUSH INC NEWTON CENTER Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
RMS Group, Inc Middleton Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
TNC NAILS & SPA, INC. AUBURN Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
BEAUTY NAILS & SPA NORWOOD Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
JUNG ENTERPRISES, INC. ALLSTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
FANCY SALON, INC. DORCHESTER Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
SCOOP LLC Medford Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
TapTastings, LLC Mashpee Other Woman-Owned Veteran-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $10,000
REENA SALON & SPA LLC FRAMINGHAM Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Tree House Academy Child Care, Inc. Somerville Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Nguyen & Co Inc. Boston Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
21st Century Management Services, Inc. d/b/a 21st Century Home Care CANTON Health Care Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $75,000
S. O. Excel LLC Walpole Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Wakefield Family Dental Center WAKEFIELD Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Dental Delights PC Medford Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Starhired Inc Upton Professional Services (e.g. legal, accounting, etc.) Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Fashion Nails NATICK Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
yarnie property management llc northborough Repair / Maintenance Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Derek Song, DMD Burlington Health Care Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Jia Tea Garden Inc Athol Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Asia Palace Inc. Medford Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Lowell Laundry Station, Inc. LOWELL Other Minority-Owned $10,000
Davis Practice Management Advisors Inc Longmeadow Finance / Banking Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
TAQUERIA EL CARRIZAL INC. Allston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Blue Dynasty Entertainment and Travel Mattapan Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Beacon Dental Center Brookline Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Smartbody Movement LLC Brookline Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
It's Game Time Sports Bar, LLC Randolph Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
MONICA ANAND DMD PC WESTWOOD Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Magic Threading Place, Inc. Cambridge Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $10,000
Norwood Nail & Spa Norwood Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
SUN & RICE INC. DBA RICE CUBE THAI KITCHEN LEXINGTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $40,000
Aponte Development, Inc. Roslindale Construction Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Osorio Dental Group, DMD, PC Boston Health Care Minority-Owned LGBTQ+-Owned $75,000
Beacon Dental Group PC Dorchester Center Health Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
ASPIRE DENTAL CARE PLLC ( FORMERLY MATTAPOISETT DENTAL PLLC) MATTAPOISETT Health Care Veteran-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Touch Nails Stoughton Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
GL GOURMET GROUP INC LEXINGTON Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
NUYU Salon, Spa Acton Beauty / Personal Care Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Learn and Play Preschool ACTON Education Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $60,000
ARI & SPU, LLC Boston Retail Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $50,000
Wah Luen International Trading Co Boston Retail Minority-Owned Woman-Owned $30,000
Gantetsu, LLC. Brookline Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $30,000
Alanita Travel Inc. WATERTOWN Other Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Umai Japanese Restaurant Boston Restaurant/Bar Woman-Owned Minority-Owned $75,000
Vessel Vision Productions Methuen Media / Communications Minority-Owned $10,000
Fitchburg Taekwondo After School INC Fitchburg Other Minority-Owned $70,000
Collettey's Cookie Corp Boston Manufacturing Woman-Owned Minority-Owned Disability-Owned Business $30,000
Antiguallc Lynn Restaurant/Bar Minority-Owned $75,000
3 SISTERS BEAUTY STYLE AND SUPPLY SPRINGFIELD Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned $40,000
Taegeuk INC Lynn Education Minority-Owned $70,000
Gade Masonry and Landscaping, Inc. Sandwich Construction Minority-Owned $75,000
Marvelous Cuts Brockton Beauty / Personal Care Minority-Owned Other Minority Status $75,000
DR. MINGHAO ERIC CHEN, P.C. Holyoke Health Care Minority-Owned $75,000
Pleasant Family Dental, PC BROCKTON Health Care Minority-Owned $75,000
$38,832,000

Officials said small businesses that did not receive awards in the first round do not need to reapply, and no new applications will be accepted.

