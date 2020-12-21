SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Good news tonight for small businesses in Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration awarded $49 million to small shops through the COVID-19 small business grant program.

More than 1,000 small businesses will be receiving these grants, including one right here in western Mass. Western Mass News caught up with Surdoue Boutique in Springfield which is one of the lucky ones being funded.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday 1,158 small businesses in the state will be receiving grants.

"Our administration through the M.G.C.C. has spent weeks reviewing applications to make sure the funding reached the highest-need small businesses," Baker explained.

This came after more than 10,000 small businesses initially applied for funds, including Surdoue Boutique in Springfield, which was closed for six months before reopening in August.

“With this grant, it's going to really help us as far as paying our bills,” Surdoue Boutique Owner Lisa Goodman said.

Goodman said she is grateful for the help as foot traffic has slowed down again, due to rising cases.

The clothing store is being given $25,000 to help them get by. The grant money ranges by business in value from $5,000 to $75,000.

"One hundred percent of the recipients are minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBTQ-owned, or owned by people with disabilities," Baker said.

Baker recently signed an additional $17.5 million for the small business grant program, along with $9 million for small business technical assistance and grants for 2021.

Officials said small businesses that did not receive awards in the first round do not need to reapply, and no new applications will be accepted.