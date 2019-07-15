SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield had one of its lowest revenue months in June, its tenth month of operation.
The state Gaming Commission released their monthly revenue report today on the state's casinos.
In spite of that, some local businesses say the resort casino is having an impact.
MGM's monthly numbers may be down since opening last August, but it's having an impact in Springfield.
A restaurant, just two blocks from the casino, says their business is still benefiting from increased foot traffic.
Next month marks one year since MGM opened their doors, tables, and slots in downtown Springfield.
"It's been a lot busier the last couple of years, especially with the casino coming," Julianny Molinary of Nadim's Restaurant tells us.
Julianny Molinary is a manager at Nadim's Restaurant, which is located down the street from the casino.
She tells Western Mass News that their business boomed when MGM first opened.
That is until the dust settled.
"Then, it kind of died down a little," stated Molinary.
She says, over the past few weeks, they've begun to see another steady increase in customers.
"They have brought a lot of bigger events into town , which has definitely increased traffic to the restaurant...bringing in bigger names with the events, like comedy show and music shows, has really helped. We get a big crowd before and after," stated Molinary.
Numbers that aren't reflected in the latest revenue report from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
MGM Springfield brought in more than $19.9 million in gaming revenue in June.
That's their second lowest monthly total since opening.
MGM Springfield released a statement to Western Mass News in response to the revenue report.
They said:
"As we approach our one year anniversary, we look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy to provide one of the most unique and diverse resort and entertainment experiences in the region."
In comparison, Encore Boston Harbor in Everett brought in more than $16.7 million in just one week.
That means the state collected more than $15.8 million in taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.