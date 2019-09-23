SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A sure sign that fall is here. The Springfield Thunderbirds hockey season gets underway in just a few days.
The team's president told Western Mass News that tickets are already going like hotcakes.
In fact, many business owners said the start of the hockey season and the change of season is bringing a whole new vibe to downtown.
The Thunderbirds took to the ice at the MassMutual Center as they get ready for their first home pre-season game on Wednesday.
The minor league team for the Florida Panthers, the Thunderbirds are now entering their fourth season.
"We came in last in the league in attendance. That's where the Falcons were at when they left town and we know it would take time to build, but last year, for the first time in 20-plus years, we had over 5,000 in attendance and we're looking to keep that moving and moving forward," said Springfield Thunderbirds president Nate Costa.
Costa told Western Mass News that their success is due, in large part, to the success of partnerships with local businesses and with MGM.
"We've really been working with each other on trying to drive traffic to each other, which is only going to benefit us," Costa noted.
The fall season is getting an early start at the casino. MGM told Western Mass News that between concerts with the Dropkick Murphy's, Boyz II Men, and other events, more than 20,000 people made their way to the casino Saturday.
It's all music to the ears of other local business owners.
"The fall is definitely a busy time downtown, especially with MGM bringing in all the new events and shows and everything. The Thunderbirds are also a busy time for us," said Julie Molinary, manager at Nadim's Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill.
Just down the street from the MassMutual Center, Molinary said fall brings with it many new reasons to come downtown.
"We also do the symphony orchestras. We get book out weeks in advance for all the shows," Molinary explained.
Back on the ice at the MassMutual Center, Costa said there's just a different vibe happening downtown these days.
"We came in in 2016 and it was just a different environment. Now, there are young people walking around, there's a vibrancy...there's just, it's palpable. You can feel it. There's a different energy and I'd like to think that we were a part of that too," Costa noted.
The Thunderbirds first home pre-season game is Wednesday. Their first home game of the regular season is Saturday, October 5.
For more information on this upcoming season and tickets, CLICK HERE.
