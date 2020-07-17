SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s the middle of summer, and that usually means tourists visiting the Springfield area, but there's nothing usual about this summer.
It's clear due to the coronavirus, the numbers are down, but businesses are hoping the traffic will pick up.
Since MGM Springfield reopened Monday some restaurants in downtown Springfield say they haven’t seen more customers.
“We do see a little bit of an uptick. However, we are still lagging what we use to have what the casino was at full capacity," said the owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill, Nadim Kashouh.
Kashouh said he's hopeful he will get those numbers again, but he understands people may be hesitant.
"I think people are a little reluctant to go inside the casino and be sitting next to somebody," Kashouh said.
Seth Stratton, the vice president of Legal Counsel of MGM Springfield, said the day the casino reopened on Monday, the number of people that came through the doors was what they were hoping for.
"Frankly, we think they were just right. We saw strong volumes for a Monday as we ramped-up throughout the week. We continue to see encouraging numbers," he said.
Stratton told Western Mass News attracting customers back to MGM Springfield has been a challenge, but believes their biggest selling point to get people to come gamble is the precautions they have in place.
"I think the biggest thing we're doing is to emphasize the safety protocols," he said. "The measures we're taking to ensure the facility is clean and safe. And make people feel comfortable when they come.”
Over at the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, they're also trying to get people to head back to the city.
“We are targeting people from Connecticut and the rest of New England, including the rest of the commonwealth, because there is no quarantine for those states that they come here to visit," said Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau's Communications Director Michele Goldberg.
Speaking of Connecticut, this couple came from Suffield to Downtown Springfield Friday night to check out the eateries.
“We came to visit Red Rose restaurant," said Suffield, Connecticut resident Maureen Smara.
“That's true, we've heard a lot of good things about it, and we had to find out for ourselves," said Suffield, Connecticut resident Frank Smara.
With the Basketball Hall of Fame and museums open in Springfield, folks are optimistic that people will start coming to Springfield under a new normal.
