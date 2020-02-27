SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Springfield and local businesses are preparing for large crowds as the Springfield Thunderbirds have a sold-out game and Senator Bernie Sanders is hosting a campaign rally ahead of Super Tuesday.
Both events taking place at the Mass Mutual Center tomorrow evening.
Western Mass News has been getting answers on how both are preparing for tomorrow's large crowds.
With an estimated 10,000 people expected to flood the Mass Mutual Center police and local businesses are prepared for the heavy crowds headed their way.
Nadim Kashough, owner of Nadim's Restaurant in downtown Springfield is preparing for a huge turnout at his restaurant ahead of Friday's Springfield Thunderbirds game and Senator Sanders Presidential Rally.
"I'm going to have to turn away people more people that I’m going to serve this happens every time there’s a big event we turn right more people than that we get in...It’s a great problem to have I’m thrilled I’m excited," Kashough said.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that this is not the first time the city has seen huge crowds and they are prepared to handle the increase in traffic
"The goal is ultimate with this many people coming in a short period of time just to keep everyone safe try to keep the traffic flowing as much as possible," Walsh said.
Parking is expected to be difficult so Walsh and the Thunderbirds are reminding fans to get early to ensure a parking space
"For people in the area driving in for the Thunderbirds game we hope that you get here as early as possible and utilize any parking," Walsh explained.
Doors for the Mass Mutual Center will be open as early as 4:45 p.m. with preliminary games happening before Friday's 7:05 p.m. puck drop.
Sanders' rally doors open at 6 p.m. with Sanders taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
City Mayor Domenic Sarno's office told Western Mass News in a statement that there will be no local road closures in the evening however there will be an increased police presence downtown, saying quote:
"Our Springfield Police Department and the Springfield parking authority have their game plan ready and all parking garages and lots will be open to help accommodate our downtown visitors. There will be officers throughout our downtown for public safety aspects and to help navigate people to their destination if they need directions. As we anticipate a very strong turnout for our Springfield Thunderbirds and the rally for the United States Senator Bernie Sanders, we ask that everyone be a little patient with the increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic.”
"It’s gonna be crazy I love it this is what we look forward to actually," Kashough said.
As for parking, the Civic Center garage has free parking on game nights as well as the MGM Springfield parking garage, there are to find other parking locations as well you can contact the Springfield parking authority.
