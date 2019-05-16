SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An overnight car fire damaged a garage in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to 89 Forest Park Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday for a reported vehicle fire.
Crews arrived, found a 2005 Chrysler 300 on fire in front of the garage, and was able to extinguish the fire.
Leger added that the garage sustained $10,000 in exterior damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the city's Arson and Bomb Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.