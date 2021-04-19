SPRINGFIELD MA (WGGB/WSHM) --A celebratory time for all hockey fans in the area, after seeing another local team bring home a national championship.

First, the UMass Minutemen, and now it's the Pope Francis boys hockey team. The Springfield Cardinals brought home the trophy for the first time in program history.

An extremely exciting time for the Cardinals, having a dominating shutout win against the Illinois New Trier. But as great of a win, this is for the team, the Western Mass. community also feeling like champions.

Hockey is the game, and the national championship is the name for a couple of teams in Western Mass. after the UMass Minutemen set the tone bringing home their first-ever national championship title, the Pope Francis Springfield Cardinals followed suit claiming the 2021 high school national championship on Monday.

"It's amazing, especially to know that we accomplished that, especially this year, it's crazy." Springfield Cardinals senior Ben Zaranek said.

Though the coronavirus pandemic forced fans away from physically being in the stands cheering on the Cardinals this year, Springfield's Nathan Bills took matters into their own hands, hosting their own Cardinals watch party for the fans.

"It's a very special day for me because I’ve been watching my grandson from afar many times, and today I drove three hours to get to Nathan's to see him on the ice," a cardinal grandmother, Lynne Andreen said.

"Hockey's been a great tradition in Western Mass. Obviously, we've had numerous, numerous stars come out here in Western Mass. and it's always great to see that local teams are able to get a national presence, as we see here today and I'm also very fortunate to sit here with some hockey moms. Jack Kennedy's mom is here, so we're just rooting for the team." Cardinal mom Werner Maiwald said.

Ben Zaranak told Western Mass News this moment is even more special, being a champion in his final go-round.

"It means a lot, especially losing championship games in the past, so being able to finally win one, feels really good," Zaranak said.

Mike Zaranak, Ben's father, was fortunate enough to go to Omaha, Nebraska, and watch his son play. He told Western Mass News even though he got to witness this moment, he is so appreciative of those back home, rooting them on.

"Just to be there and see it all, and see the kids' faces and their expressions. And that support from home, from all the businesses, from Nathan Bills and watching it all, and you're hearing all of the things that are being said, it's all good stuff," Mike Zaranak said.