SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM)-- Championship trophies seem to be trending here in western Mass. First the UMass men's hockey team and now the Pope Francis Springfield Cardinals won their first national championship.
We spoke with Head Coach Brian Foley who told Western Mass News he couldn't be more proud of this team and what they were able to accomplish under these circumstances.
This year was a year like no other, after winning their semi-final game in the 2019 season and three days out from playing at the Boston TD Garden, the pandemic completely shut it all down. But this year, the Cardinals played with a chip on their shoulder. Despite having to make adjustments on the fly, with no locker rooms to get ready for practice, no team dinners plus the team had to quarantine after a player tested positive.
Foley said on Wednesday he couldn't be more proud of this group.
"The kids all by in and we're goal-oriented as a program and the kids always set goals, we're team first, and just a special group. This season where it could've been the worst season in the world, with all the obstacles we had to face, with games getting canceled, it turned out to be the best and it's just really fortunate," Foley said.
With school out this week and students on break, Foley told us many of these players are simply enjoying this downtime to relax and soak it all up. He said he's especially happy for his seniors who got to experience this before they head out to other endeavors.
Four of the seniors are headed to juniors to continue their hockey career and the other two seniors are headed to school next year.
