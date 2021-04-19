SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Cardinals boys ice hockey team are the 2021 Divison 1 high school national champions. The team shut out not only one, but two teams in back-to-back games and claimed the championship title on Monday.
The Cardinals shut out a team from Illinois 3-0 in the final game and now, they can call themselves national champions.
The Springfield community came together earlier today at Nathan Bill’s, where they hosted a watch party for the game, which was a dominating performance by the Cardinals, but after a hard-fought tournament in Omaha, NE, the Cardinals got the job done.
CARDINALS WIN! The Springfield Cardinals are the 2021 D1 Hockey National Champions!!! CONGRATULATIONS to our Boys Hockey...Posted by Pope Francis Preparatory School on Monday, April 19, 2021
Fans told Western Mass News that even though they're thousands of miles away, that's not stopping them from cheering on their favorite team.
"Hockey's been a great tradition in western Mass. obviously. We've had numerous, numerous stars come out here in western Mass. and it's always great to see that local teams are able to get a national presence, as we see here today, and I'm also very fortunate to sit here with some hockey moms, Jack Kennedy's mom is here, so we're just rooting for the team," said Werner Maiwald.
Fans also told Western Mass News not only is this an exciting time for the team and those supporting them, but a significant time for these players getting the recognition they deserve to potentially play at the next level.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
