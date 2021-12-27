SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The state released the COVID-19 cases numbers in Springfield for last week and the total is just over 1,100.
These latest numbers did not include testing on Christmas Eve and Day, as testing sites were closed.
The Eastfield Mall testing site was packed with long testing lines Monday. The city of Springfield rolled out self-testing kits for the public to pick up, as well.
“We are in a crisis,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris. “This omicron variant is spreading so fast. I believe we are in for a very difficult January.”
Western Mass News has a breakdown of the city’s case numbers.
During the week of November 21st, the city saw 377 cases right before Thanksgiving. That number shot up to 818 in just the next week.
Cases remained high into December. The most recent data, from the week of December 19th, showed 1,132 cases. That week, there were only five days of testing since sites were closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that COVID-19 cases from this past holiday weekend will take some time to show up.
“We are still experiencing numbers from Thanksgiving, and so, usually our numbers increase two weeks after the holiday,” she explained. “So by mid-January, we will probably see our Christmas numbers, and then two weeks after that, we will probably see our New Year's numbers.”
As we wait for Christmas numbers, lines at the Eastfield Mall testing site grew extremely long following holiday gatherings and people hoping for negative test results ahead of New Year’s Eve.
“I had close contact with my daughter and grandkids,” said Chicopee resident Jim Adams. “They got it again, COVID-19. I'm already fully vaccinated and booster. Just double-checking to make sure I'm good so don’t spread it around.”
For those not able to get tested yet, free rapid home COVID-19 test kits will be available Tuesday and Wednesday at Springfield city library locations during open hours.
