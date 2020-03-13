SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The concerns over coronavirus have prompted changes with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.
Diocese spokesperson Mark Dupont said Friday that all Masses and other activities at all parishes have been suspended until further notice.
There will be two Masses streamed online: Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. That video can be found here.
Dupont noted that the only exception would be Take and Eat programs, which will continue at the discretion of the pastor.
Pastoral in-home and nursing home visits are being discontinued, unless that person is in critical condition.
