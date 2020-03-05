SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some changes are coming to church services in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.
Diocese spokesperson Mark Dupont said that Bishop Mitchell Rozanski has issued several directives relating to portions of the Mass due to growing concerns over coronavirus, as well as continued concern about the flu.
Those directives include:
- Holy water fonts will be drained, cleaned, and left empty
- The Sign of the Peace will be temporarily discontinued
- The option of distributing the Precious Blood will be suspended (with exception for those with severe cases of celiac disease)
Diocesan parishes and schools are also being told to review their current sanitary policies - including soap or sanitizers for clergy and Eucharistic ministers who would be in contact with people - and make sure they are in full compliance with all health directives.
Dupont added that those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms should not come to Mass and other gatherings, noting that "Those experiencing illness are dispensed of their obligation to attend weekend Mass."
The changes will be in place until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.