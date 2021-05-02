SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunday marked the beginning of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, and for the first time, it is being recognized here in western Mass.
The city of Springfield is doing its part in raising awareness.
After a year in the making, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and one local mother came together to support children living with mental health conditions.
“We just want to feel included. We want to feel accepted and a part of something like anybody would,” Springfield mother Nicole Desnoyers said.
This week marked the first time a city here in western Mass. is going green in honor of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
For years cities across the state have recognized the cause throughout the first week of May, and now Springfield is taking part.
Desnoyers is the mom to an 11-year old boy living with mental health conditions.
She said she has been working for over a year to bring awareness to this part of the state.
“I guess my whole concept is if we get one person to ask why green, then we can start the conversation about why green, and I think it’s an important conversation to start having,” Desnoyers said.
Desnoyers has joined forces with Mayor Sarno to get his signature on a proclamation.
Something he said was an easy decision and one the city will continue in years to come.
“To me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, anything we can do for our children we are going to do,” Sarno said.
Desnoyers said her son Jaseir has been struggling throughout the pandemic without his usual routine and lack of support services.
“My son is definitely struggling. He’s had a really hard time trying to transition in this isolation and in this new world of not really being able to be around people he is comforted by,” Desnoyers said.
Mayor Sarno hopes lighting up the city will help spread awareness for other children and their families as well.
“To send out a message to those or are dealing with this now that there is hope. There’s hope out there, there’s assistance, and there is help,” Sarno said.
Desnoyers is grateful to be able to shine a light for those who may be in a darker place. “My biggest hope is that the community around me is more aware of what we are sort of dealing with,” Desnoyers said.
The city will light up Union Station and the parking garage next to it green every night this week beginning at sundown to celebrate Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
