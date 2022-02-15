SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – 290 years ago, the man who would become America's first ever president was born.
Celebrations marking the occasion took place across America Tuesday.
In Springfield, the Daughters of the American Revolution Mercy Warren Chapter held a ceremony at the George Washington statue joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
"These young ladies are so dedicated to this, and we're one of 26 statues in the world right here in Springfield, Massachusetts," Mayor Sarno said.
The statue of Washington in Springfield is one of the two in America. The other is across the state in Lexington.
