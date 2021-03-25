SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A flag raising was held Thursday at Springfield City Hall in honor of Greek Independence Day.
This year marks 200 years of freedom for the Greek nation.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by members of the Greek Cultural Center and St. George Cathedral.
The mayor proclaimed today - March 25, 2021 - as Bicentennial Greek Independence Day in the city of Springfield.
