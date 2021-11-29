SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hanukkah has officially begun and celebrations are underway all across Western Mass.
A ceremony to light Court Square's menorah was held in Springfield today.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by community and state leaders for today's celebration.
Last year's ceremony was toned down due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year, students from the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy were able to attend.
