SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Unused and expired prescription medications are a public safety and environmental issue.
Saturday, on the 20th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sites all over western Mass. participated in collection events aimed at keeping communities safe and clean.
“We know that the medications shouldn’t go into the regular disposal stream and so having this opportunity to dispose of them safely is a really good thing, and we’ve taken advantage of it,” Springfield resident Ron Shepard said.
Shepard is a Springfield resident who has been dropping off his medications at these events for years.
“We save our medications over the course of the year and then just bring them here on the date,” Shepard explained.
Nationwide over the last two decades, the drug enforcement administration has collected over 13.5 million pounds of unwanted drugs. Sergeant Derek Cook from the Springfield Police Department said that these events provide impactful solutions to the problems at hand.
“Well, it’s very important. I mean number one, prescription drugs are out there, a lot of people use them, but they’re in abundance so, if you don’t dispose of them properly children can get a hold of them. If you flush them it can contaminate the drinking water and pose a risk to everyone,” Sgt. Cook said.
These wide-scale Drug Take Back events take place twice a year, but there are ways for you to safely dispose of your medications year-round.
Click here for a list of year-round pharmacy drop-off locations near you, contact your local police department to arrange a drop-off or mix the medications with kitty litter or coffee grounds in a plastic bag or sealed disposable container. It is safe to then place that mix in the trash, but ideally, store it in a safe location until the next drop-off event occurs.
Sgt. Cook has been on the job for 29 years, witnessing all 20 Drug Take Back Days. He said that these events inspire unity, something that now more than ever is important.
“I think that this is a good thing for the community and also for the cooperation between the different law enforcement agencies since we all come together and try to forge forward with something that keeps us together as opposed to being apart,” Sgt. Cook said.
