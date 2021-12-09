SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After leading the Springfield Central High School football team to three straight state championships, head coach Valdamar Brower is leaving the Golden Eagle Program.
The school announced Thursday that Brower is joining the UMass Amherst football program.
In a tweet, UMass Football said that Brower will be the new defensive line coach under new head coach Don Brown.
Welcome back to the #Flagship 🚩 @ValdamarTBrower! pic.twitter.com/FbkrzLOb20— UMass Football (@UMassFootball) December 9, 2021
Brower has coached Springfield Central for more than a decade. He played college football at UMass Amherst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.