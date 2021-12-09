After leading the Springfield Central High School football team to three straight state championships, head coach Valdamar Brower is leaving the Golden Eagle Program.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After leading the Springfield Central High School football team to three straight state championships, head coach Valdamar Brower is leaving the Golden Eagle Program.

The school announced Thursday that Brower is joining the UMass Amherst football program.

In a tweet, UMass Football said that Brower will be the new defensive line coach under new head coach Don Brown.

Brower has coached Springfield Central for more than a decade.  He played college football at UMass Amherst.

