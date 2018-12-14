SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Central High School’s football team is still on cloud nine after they won the first ever state football championship earlier this month.
Traditionally when a team wins the state championship, they receive a ring that commemorates the occasion just like in the NFL, except in high school it's up to the kids to pay and the rings can be costly.
Now the team is asking for your help so they can raise enough money for everyone to have a piece of that memory.
Springfield Central’s Football team was the first western Massachusetts team to win a state championship in the history of the format.
"It was a great moment. Being able to play at Gillette and playing where NFL players play, and getting a taste of that atmosphere was unbelievable," said Terry Lockett.
The Golden Eagles are so proud to have earned that title for their school and their city. Now they hope to be able to have something tangible to remember that moment forever.
"Winning a state championship, especially winning the first state championship is in western Mass. history it's definitely big. To have something we can carry with us for the rest of our lives would be amazing," said Elijah Ayers.
"This area is not used to winning a big championship like that, so it's not every day or every year that we would have to buy these rings. A lot of people don't have the funds to dip into their account and buy a $250 ring," Ayers added.
The team is trying to raise $20,000 to completely cover the cost of the rings for the players, coaches, and senior cheerleaders.
The city of Springfield has been supportive of the team this season and the kids hope they come through for them one more time.
"We felt like we had the whole city supporting us and behind our backs. Between the fundraisers and everything that we need they have been really supportive," Ayers continued.
On December 22, the team will be at MGM Springfield to have a meet and greet and sell t-shirts in the hopes to make a dent in that big fundraising goal.
If you would like to make a donation to the team, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.