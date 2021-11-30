SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Central High School football is one game away from their third state title in four years, but in order to come out on top, they’ll have to take down a team that had Central’s number this season.
"I am very excited about their growth and the relationships that have been built through the good times and the bad times…the wins and the loses,” said Springfield Central Coach Valdamar Brower.
The Springfield Central Golden Eagles will be back in familiar territory when they play in the Massachusetts Division I state championship game at Gillette Stadium.
"We have grown as a team. We have grown as a defense. We have grown as an offense. We all came together. We are family,” said junior quarterback Pop Watson III.
When Central takes the field at their Super Bowl Thursday at 5:30 p.m., they’ll face a familiar foe, Central Catholic, who defeated the Golden Eagles 67-52 back on September 10, but Brower told Western Mass News a lot has changed since the team’s regular season opener.
"What's going on is a lot of preparation, a lot of practices, a lot of game experience, a lot of adjusting with the coaching staff getting to know each other through this season,” Brower noted.
Central went 9-2 this season with their only losses coming to Central Catholic and national powerhouse IMG Academy. The team is led by its high-powered offensive attack. The Golden Eagles averaged over 43 points per game this season, stemming from the connection between Watson III and senior wide receiver Joseph Griffin, Jr.
"I think our development has been crazy for the past two years from him throwing at certain spots, places I could get, from my (rut) running…just development as offense,” Griffin Jr. explained.
It will be Griffin’s final game in a Central uniform. The four-star recruit is verbally committed to Boston College and he’s looking to go out on top.
"Honestly, I am giving it everything I got. Everything on the field. My last game, I am ready to put on for my team,” Griffin Jr. added.
Brower and his squad have been here before. The head coach knows emotions will be running high on Thursday.
"It is a business trip. Don't worry about any replay or the stadium. It is a football game. We need to take care of business. Execute, no regrets,” Brower noted.
He's hoping to see Central fans make the trip out east and pack the stands for the team’s “whiteout.”
"Hope they are there, 5:30 p.m. at Gillette, wearing white. We will be wearing white representing Springfield, representing western Mass.,” Brower said.
As for Watson III, a dynamic figure on-and-off the field, he’s keeping his eyes on the prize.
"We are going to get this money back," Watson III said.
