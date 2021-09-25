SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
Football fans from all over the region came out to support Springfield Central in their matchup against the defending high school national champion.
Western Mass News caught all the action.
“One of the most hyped-up games for the past year so, who wouldn’t want to be here?”
Bobby Burke and Jack Letendre play football for Palmer High School, and they’re not missing their chance to see a national powerhouse come to western Mass.
IMG Academy, the 2020 high school national champion, traveled from Bradenton, Florida, to take on the Springfield Central Golden Eagles. One young fan traded in his screen for a real-life look at the champs.
“Well, I used to watch IMG on YouTube, and I’m glad that I get to see them in person now,” Simsbury resident Tobias Caesar Jr. said.
After early-season matchups with Central Catholic and B.C High, Springfield Central was ready for their biggest test of all.
“Great experience for the Springfield Central kids too; I know they’ve been working hard the last 10 to 15 years getting this program up and running,” South Windsor, CT resident Mike Lucia said.
It was an offensive showdown; both IMG and Central entered Saturday’s matchup averaging over 50 points per game. And fans were interested to see what William “Pop” Watson could do against a roster featuring four of the nation’s top 40 high school prospects.
Central had their moments, with quarterback William “Pop” Watson connecting with senior wideout Joseph Griffin Jr. through the air.
Watson had to use his speed to evade defenders, however, three central turnovers throughout the first half made it tough for the Golden Eagles to gain any momentum on offense.
It was all IMG today as the Ascenders took down Central 49-0.
Springfield Central falls to 1-2 on the season. They will begin league play next week when they travel to Longmeadow to face the Lancers next Friday night.
