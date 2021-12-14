SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team recently brought home their third consecutive state title and on Tuesday, the team was honored by Mayor Domenic Sarno.
“Do hereby proclaim Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Central High School Football Team Day in the City of Springfield,” Sarno said.
It was a celebration led by Sarno for the state champion Central High School football team.
“…And I strongly encourage all of our residents to be aware of the wonderful, proud young men we have here at Central High School,” Sarno added.
For the third year in a row, the Golden Eagles have brought home the state title to the city of Springfield.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s a great team win. It was a nice thing to do for the city because a lot of people doubted us, but we knew the city was behind us on it,” said Central Quarterback Pop Watson.
Springfield Central defeated Central Catholic in the Division 1 state championship just two weeks ago. New head coach William Watson described what it took for the team to win.
“I think, you know, we put a lot of work into it and anytime you put that type of work into something, you get rewarded at the end,” Watson explained.
That dedication paid off, especially after their loss at the beginning of the season against Central Catholic. Watson said each week, the team worked through obstacles that they faced.
“We’re telling them ‘Hey, we need to get this fixed and we need get better, you know, with this’ and kind of just getting at them and being persistent try and get better every week…but they do a great job at receiving that feedback and taking it for what it is," Watson added.
Watson told Western Mass News he and the rest of the team are ready to put in the work to bring home another state championship.
“We’re gonna be dependent on a lot of young guys this year, so I’m gonna be pushing them this summer,” Watson noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.