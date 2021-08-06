SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-Being a student-athlete requires a different level of hard work and focus.
Springfield Central High School graduate Marcus Crawford exemplifies just that.
"Marcus is the definition of a student-athlete. He prioritizes his schoolwork before lacrosse," said Andrew Sheehan, head coach of Central High School Lacrosse.
The lacrosse mid-fielder has been named an Academic All-American by US Lacrosse after earning a 3.95-grade point average, while also finishing 34 out of 500 in his graduating class.
"I take pride in my work ethic, I believe not only should you be killing it on the field but every day and everything that you get to. My dad, my mom my teachers have always taught me to be the best, said athlete Marcus Crawford."
Crawford's lacrosse coach, Andrew Sheehan told Western Mass News the two-time athlete isn't one to boast about himself, instead he shows his leadership through his actions.
"I would come into the locker room early and he would be laying there, doing his algebra II homework or working on his science homework. He's always taking care of his academics before he steps onto the field," said Sheehan.
Crawford said what separates himself; his environment.
"Everything I do I try to be with the best group. So in the classroom, I'm with the people who are doing well that can help me, or the football field, I'm practicing with the best, everything I do I try to do with the best group and assert myself in there, to help them and also receive help," said Crawford.
Not only does Crawford take pride here on the field and in the classroom, but also in being a young man of color.
"I take pride in that a lot. looking and dressing a certain way, or acting a certain way, or being an athlete, people may think he's not as strong as he is in the classroom or he's not as smart, but I really think people can do both. It's hard but it's going to pay off," said Crawford.
Coach Sheehan said he is not surprised at all Crawford was named an Academic All-American.
"Even though he's a player he's also a coach. He's always being a leader on the field, he's always teaching kids things, and he's always trying to reiterate whatever I'm trying to say, whether it's through his words or through his actions," said Sheehan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.