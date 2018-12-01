FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - History was made Saturday night in Foxborough, but it didn't involve the New England Patriots.
The Springfield Central High School football team defeated Tewksbury, in a final score of 20-7, to capture the State Division III Championship.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was amongst those who made the trek to Gillette Stadium Saturday for the highly-anticipated match up.
Central High is the only western Mass team to make it to a state final, and, with the victory, makes Central the first western Mass team to win a state title in the current format.
Before the game took place, parents were on hand to give their student-athletes a rousing send off before they departed for Foxborough.
Congratulations Central!
