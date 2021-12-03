SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in a celebratory mood Friday morning, posting this to Twitter following another state title for the Springfield Central football team.
The Golden Eagles claimed a third straight championship on Thursday night.
There is plenty to celebrate after the Springfield Central High School football team won its third straight state championship last night and it’s their first at the Division 1 level.
"The outcome of hard work, dedication, compassion, hard work...the collection of a group of guys that cannot be duplicated ever. 2021 was a very challenging year and our guys stepped up and worked every day for last night,” said Central Head Coach Valdamar Brower.
The Golden Eagles got some revenge on the Gillette Stadium field and beat Central Catholic 22-15 to take home the title. The two teams had squared off to open the season and it was Central Catholic in a 67-52 shootout.
Springfield Central players told Western Mass News that opener served as motivation in Foxborough.
"Adding fuel to the fire, just having two losses in our column. We don't like looking at losses. We wanted to win the big one,” said Central quarterback Pop Watson.
Tight end Brendan Guy added, “Ever since we lost to them the first game of the season, I know me and a lot of us were thinking about how we wanted to get them back and that's exactly what we did."
Each year, a high school football team loses players due to graduation. However, this group of Golden Eagles believe they have a program built for success for years to come.
"I took care of the seniors this year. Now, it's time to take care of myself and my team and make it happen and go and get another one,” Watson added.
