SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local police departments are calling on members of the community to join the force. With the Civil Service exam just two months away, the Chicopee Police Department is holding an event to try to recruit and inform the community.
The Chicopee and Springfield Police Departments are putting out the call to the community. Chicopee Police alone is looking to hire 10 to 12 new officers.
“We notice there was a decline in the applicants for police officers in Chicopee,” said Chicopee Police Sgt. Jeff Couture.
The Chicopee and Springfield Police Departments are both seeing a steady decrease in officer applications.
Springfield Police Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel told Western Mass News that they have seen a 40 percent decrease in applicants. He said this could be in part to recent police encounters that grabbed the nation's attention.
“Things that happened in Minneapolis effect our community. That’s how people view policing all over,” Daniel explained.
The department is working to change that perception and calling on local residents to sign up.
“We want Springfield residents. The biggest call is if you are concerned for the policing, you should help us get people that could be good police officers,” Daniel explained.
In Chicopee, the police department is also calling on their own.
“That grew up here, went to school here, live here, and can now become a police officer and give back to their community,” Couture added.
The Civil Service exam is on June 12. Interested applicants must apply by April 20. Candidates must also undergo background checks and interviews before entering the academy.
“Once they complete 24 weeks of academy and they graduate, then they come back to us for another 14 weeks of field training,” Couture said.
The Chicopee Police Department will hold an event this Saturday for any residents who would like to become an officer. For more information, CLICK HERE.
