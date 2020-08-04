SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tropical Storm Isaias brought extensive damage throughout western Mass, and we didn't have to go far to find trees down and power out here in Springfield and neighboring Chicopee.
“The TV went off, and the whole house started shaking for about five seconds, then we went outside and this is what we saw -- this whole mess,” Chicopee resident Marc Crescione said.
He described his experience with the storm and the damage it brought to his neighborhood on Newbury Street in Chicopee.
“Four telephone poles, three transformers down,” he said. “There is another tree on the other side of the park down and another telephone pole with transfer down.”
This scene was replicated in Springfield.
Trees were knocked down near Prospect Street in Springfield, and there was a continued concern that more live wires may topple with additional strong wind. An Eversource employee said, "we'll get to it, but we don't know when."
Western Mass News received multiple reports of trees on homes, including a house on Chapin Terrace. The massive root ball couldn't withstand the strong winds of Isaias.
Back on Newbury Street, Crescione said this is some of the worst damage his family has seen in 18 years, beating the October snowstorm and tropical storm Irene.
“My wife said 20 minutes before this happened that we’ve never lost power in any of the storms,” he said.
Chicopee Electric Light told Crescione that it may be a couple days before power is restored. He has new plans for Wednesday.
“I’m going to go get a generator tomorrow, which I should have done years ago,” he said.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, they received over 140 storm-related damage calls after 4:30 p.m. That's just Springfield.
