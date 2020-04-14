SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the stay-at-home advisory in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the risk for abuse, neglect, and domestic violence is on the rise.
That’s why a family support center in Springfield is doing everything possible to stay in touch with their families.
Square One wants you to know the services they’re offering while everyone is practicing social distancing.
Square One is a child care and family support center in Springfield.
It has provided more than 80 families with services and items such as diapers, wipes, and formula while their workers continue to checking in.
“Our therapists and our home visitors are performing all of their virtually right now and trying desperately to maintain contact with our families," said Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development and Communications.
Allard told Western Mass News why its especially important to keep that contact with families.
“We know that in times of isolated cases of abuse, neglect, and domestic violence tend to be on the rise. We know it’s more critical at this time than it ever was before for us to maintain that constant presence," Allard explained.
If you are a single parent, Square One is currently developing a safety plan to help address some needs.
"The majority of the families that come to us for programs or services are single parents. So they may not have another parent or another adult to care for their kids should they become ill or have a need to be out of the home," Allard noted.
Now you can come here to Square One Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays to pick up supplies. Just contact them ahead of time.
